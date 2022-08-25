'RHOBH' 's Sutton Stracke Is Instagram-Official with Former 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Sanjit Das

Stracke posted a photo with Das, who was introduced to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers during a filmed dinner date earlier this season

By
Published on August 25, 2022 12:39 PM
Good things do come out of #rhobh
Photo: Sutton Stracke Instagram

Sutton Stracke already has a diamond, and now she has a man to go with it!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, has gone Instagram-official with Sanjit Das, an attorney who once appeared on Jeopardy!

"Good things do come out of #rhobh💎," the boutique owner captioned a snap with her new boyfriend on Wednesday.

Stracke's RHOBH costars Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff happily chimed in with their congrats in the comments.

"Yessss," Richards wrote, while Minkoff added, "I take ALL CREDIT."

Stracke first let on her feelings for Das, whom she met on the dating app Bumble, during an episode earlier this season when the women FaceTimed him during a group gathering.

"Excuse me, I actually like him," Stracke blurted out — before realizing Das was still on the call.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/real-housewives-of-beverly-hills/" data-inlink="true">THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS</a> -- Season:12 -- Pictured: (l-r) Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, <a href="https://people.com/tag/erika-girardi/" data-inlink="true">Erika Girardi</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a>, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke
The cast of RHOBH. Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

When the couple went on their dinner date, Stracke admitted she had relatively low expectations.

"I'm not looking for marriage. I guess I just want a boyfriend — someone who will put up with me!" she said.

Sutton Stracke attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jesse Grant/Getty

Stracke told Extra she was partially motivated to put herself out there after testing positive for COVID last December and having to spend Christmas alone.

"I was alone …. To be sick like I was and to really not have anybody, I was like, 'Okay, this is what my life is going to be like if I don't actively pursue trying to find someone, a partner to join me in this next part of my journey.'"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

