'Real Girlfriends in Paris' Trailer: Bravo's New Series Follows American Expats in the City of Love

It's Emily in Paris meets Sex and the City for Bravo's newest reality series.

The network is heading to the City of Light (and the City of Love) next month with its newest series Real Girlfriends in Paris, which follows a friend group of six young American expats living, laughing and loving in the French destination.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the trailer for the new show, which debuts Sept. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET after a supersized Below Deck Mediterranean.

According to the show's official description, the cast — Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito — have all relocated to Paris to experience "their wildest adventure yet in the most beautiful city in the world."

"As the women live their best lives and chase their ultimate dreams, they find themselves navigating careers, romantic rendezvous, unavoidable conflicts and discovering who they are meant to be and exactly what they want," reads the description.

That all certainly seems apparent in the trailer. "I love living in a city where everything can change in one night," Lignel says in the clip.

"We're walking in the footsteps of all the greats," Zito says, noting an array of fashion giants.

"This is the fashion capital of the world!" Zito adds, Firestone noting, "If you can make it in Paris, you can make it anywhere!"

Of course, finding love is a big focus. Firestone, who will be acting as a mentor to the other women of sorts, seems to be playing matchmaker. "Raising 5 young American women in Paris is a full-time job and I would love to see them off with a nice young Frenchman," she says.

"It's really not hard to find a date in Paris," jokes Zito. "Everyone's horny."

But love aside, this appears to be a show all about friendship. "I'm happy because I'm making new friends and having new experiences," says Toure.

"Being Americans in Paris, it's bringing us together," says Lignel. "There's no other friend group that I have that type of bond with."

"They're like my family away from my family," Margo shares.

Here are the offical Bravo bios on each of the cast —

ANYA FIRESTONE: Anya Firestone is an artistic, bubbly and resilient woman who loves all things French culture. She has lived in Paris on and off for the last decade, has a master's degree in French cultural studies, and is licensed by the French government to give tours at every historical and cultural venue in Paris. As an inventive hostess, she often has gatherings and weekly Shabbat dinners in her Parisian apartment that she shares with her fiancé, Mathieu, and their precious pup, Zsa Zsa. Anya exudes her quirky personality everywhere she goes, and her affectionate presence makes her the go-to shoulder to lean on when the ladies are feeling homesick or needing advice.

EMILY GORELIK: Born and raised in New Jersey, Emily Gorelik visited France while attending NYU and decided she was going to stay. She has lived in Paris for two years and while still perfecting her French, she prides herself in knowing enough to order in cafés, date French boys and, of course, shop. Emily is pursuing a degree in luxury design management with the dream of bringing her mom's interior design brand to Paris. When presented with a once-in-a-lifetime fashion internship, however, she is faced with the decision of following her parents' path or creating her own.

KACEY MARGO: Kacey Margo is a Southern California native who traveled to Paris while taking time off for a semester in college. Bitten by the Parisian bug, she fell in love with the culture and quickly secured a temporary role as an English teacher in a French classroom. The instability of her work situation has forced her to bounce between Paris, L.A. and New York for a few years, but she has recently returned to the City of Lights and is determined to stay. Unfortunately, complications with her visa could get in the way.

MARGAUX LIGNEL: Margaux Lignel is a free spirit looking for love, fun and lasting friendships. She has been educated at some of the best schools in the world, including the American School in Paris, FIT and the Conde Nast College of Fashion and Design. Born to French parents in New York, she spent most of her formative years traveling back and forth to Paris and just moved into a new apartment in the 5th arrondissement. Margaux is yearning to chart her own path, on her own terms and figuring out exactly what she wants to do next.

ADJA TOURE: Adja Toure is a high achiever with an Ivy League degree from Cornell. Having visited Paris growing up, she has dreamt of returning as an adult. With her family scattered across the country, she has always felt at home in France. Fatigued by her current job, Adja begins to consider a career pivot into the beauty space. While putting this next phase in motion, she dips her toes into the dating scene but will need to combat her trust issues first.

VICTORIA ZITO: Victoria Zito is a small-town girl with big fashion dreams. Born and raised in Texas, Victoria was always encouraged by her mother to stay close to home and stick to what she knows. With a burning passion for fashion, though, Victoria moved to Paris in 2017 with a scholarship to Parsons and is currently the head designer at nascent fashion brand Chloe Colette. Recently divorced, Victoria is ready to start a new chapter and focus on herself and explore all the romantic opportunities Paris has to offer.

Real Girlfriends in Paris will air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Each episode will stream the next day on Peacock.