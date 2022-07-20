H.E.R., who is a five-time Grammy winner, said she "couldn't be more grateful" for the opportunity

H.E.R. Cast as Belle in ABC's Beauty and the Beast Live Special: 'It Is Very Surreal'

H.E.R. attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in

There's a new Belle in town.

Musician H.E.R. has been cast in ABC's upcoming Beauty and the Beast live special, playing the bookworm princess that falls in love with the Beast.

ABC announced the news on Wednesday, sharing a statement from H.E.R. on the casting. The 25-year-old R&B singer spoke about the joy of stepping into the iconic Disney role.

"I can't believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy," H.E.R., real name Gabriella Wilson, said. "The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!"

H.E.R. also said the role is a literal dream come true: "I have always wanted to be a Disney princess."

"And I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu," she added. "It is very surreal and I couldn't be more grateful."

Chu, 42, also teased what the five-time Grammy-winning musician will bring to the role of Belle. "With her obvious extraordinary talent and stage presence, H.E.R. is the perfect embodiment of our Belle and we are thrilled for audiences to see her in this celebration of creativity," Chu said.

The filmmaker added that there will be odes to the Disney animated flick, which was released in 1991. "We were both influenced as storytellers by the original animated movie, so it's very exciting to collaborate together to honor the artistry of that timeless classic while also inspiring a whole new generation of creators," he concluded.

This year marks the 30-year anniversary of the original Beauty and the Beast film, which included voice work from Paige O'Hara and Robby Benson. Since then, the role of Belle has been adapted in a plethora of ways — most recently, with Harry Potter alum Emma Watson stepping into Belle's shoes for a live-action film.

H.E.R.'s new role in Beauty and the Beast comes as she's bulking up her acting résumé. Next up, fans can catch her in the 2023 Warner Bros. adaptation of The Color Purple.

The original 1985 film starring Whoopi Goldberg is based on Alice Walker's 1982 novel of the same name, but the upcoming remake follows the structure of the 2005 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical.

H.E.R. released her debut R&B album, Back of My Mind, in 2021. Her song "I Can't Breathe" — named after George Floyd's last words, following his controversial 2020 death — won the Grammy for Song of the Year in 2021.