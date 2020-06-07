Raymond Santana and Flavor of Love Alum Deelishis Tie the Knot in Georgia Ceremony

Meet the Santanas!

On Saturday, Raymond Santana Jr. — famously known as one of the exonerated “Central Park Five” men — and Flavor of Love star Deelishis tied the knot in Duluth, Georgia, six months after they got engaged.

Santana, 45, shared several Instagram photos of the happy couple posing together for their wedding pictures, writing on each of the photos, "#THESANTANAS...."

Deelishis (née Chandra Davis) wore a stunning white dress for the nuptials, while Santana opted for a white suit with a black vest and black bowtie.

The VH1 reality star, 42, also shared a look at the wedding on her Instagram Story, including videos of her throwing the bouquet and dancing with fellow guests.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss was among the attendees and shared an Instagram photo with the happy couple. "Congratulations @santanaraymond & @iamsodeelishis!!!!! I’m so happy for y’all & I'm happy to say that I had a little something to do with this love connection! ❤️❤️," she wrote.

The Bravo star shared another photo of just she and Deelishis, writing, "Sorry fellas she’s off the market now! 🤣 @iamsodeelishis 🙌🏾."

In December, Santana and Deelishis announced they were engaged, sharing videos on Instagram that showed Santana asking her to marry him at a restaurant.

Reps for both Deelishis and Santana also confirmed the engagement to PEOPLE at the time.

The couple, who both have children from previous relationships, confirmed they were dating in October after Santana had been posting photos with Deelishis for some time.

Deelishis was a contestant on season 2 of VH1’s Flavor of Love. She won the competition after she was chosen over Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

Santana, meanwhile, gained national attention last year following the release of Ava Duvernay's hit Netflix series When They See Us, which explores the false convictions of five men — Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson and Santana — when they were accused of raping a woman in New York City’s Central Park in 1989.