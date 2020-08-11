He also appeared in Good Times as Ned the Wino

Raymond Allen, Sanford and Son and Starsky and Hutch Actor, Dies at 91

Raymond G. Allen, Sr., who played Uncle Woodrow "Woody" Anderson on Sanford and Son, has died. He was 91.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Allen's family said the actor was in a long-term California facility and was found unresponsive on Monday morning. EMTs were not able to revive him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His family told the outlet that Allen — who had been in a health care facility since 2016 — died as a result of respiratory issues, but they were not coronavirus-related.

His daughter, Ta Ronce Allen, also posted about his death on Facebook.

"Just wanted to let The Allen Family and friends know that Dad received his wing two hours ago. His warmth, kind heart and cleaver sayings will be missed. His laughter will ring in heaven. Rest In Heavenly Peace Raymond Allen. The last of 12 siblings," she wrote Sunday.

"What a day this is been. I am so surrounded by love from friends and family. This has been one of the hardest days of my life I lost my father Raymond Allen and my cousin Deborah Doll (his niece). They are now both being held by the wings of angels," she posted early Monday morning.

Image zoom Raymond G. Allen Sr. Myspace

In addition to the 1970s series Sanford and Son, Allen also appeared in the following TV shows: Good Times (as Ned the Wino), Starsky and Hutch (Merl the Earl), The Love Boat (Mr. Cory) and The Jeffersons (Zeke), among others.