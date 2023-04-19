Ray Romano's Daughter Ally Is Engaged — Here's How He Found Out!

It looks like wedding bells are in Ray Romano's daughter's future!

The Everybody Loves Raymond star revealed to co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos on Live with Kelly and Mark Wednesday morning that his only daughter Alexandra "Ally" got engaged earlier this week.

"How did you find out? How did they spring it on you?" Consuelos, 52, asked the fellow actor.

"So much is happening this week," Romano began, referring to his movie Somewhere in Queens opening on Friday. "And then on top of that, my daughter sends me a picture of her with a ring, and my wife and I go nuts."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Romano, 65, then teased, "All I could think is I know my daughter. This movie has to make a lot of money this week."

Eliciting laughs from the co-hosts, the sitcom star joked, "The doves alone are gonna cost."

"What's the budget for a wedding nowadays," Ripa, 52, inquired.

"Yeah, I don't even know. You know what? I will be wrong. Whatever I say, I have no clue," he humbly admitted. "My wife is gonna tell me where to go and what check to sign, and that's gonna be the end of it."

"Smart man," Consuelos responded.

Along with Ally, 33, Romano also shares sons Gregory, 30, Matthew, 30, and Joseph, 25, with his wife Anna, 60.

The Emmy winner previously spoke to PEOPLE about quarantining with his four adult children during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. At the time, he said of his daughter, "She takes after me. It's actually kind of enjoyable in fact."