Ray Romano Jokes to Jimmy Kimmel That He ‘Lost About 9 Friends’ After ‘Passing Wind’ on Zoom

Ray Romano is slowly getting the hang of Zoom — but not without a few awkward mishaps along the way.

Appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, the 63-year-old actor — who stars in the new HBO Max comedy series Made for Love — recalled struggling with video conferencing service Zoom early on in the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, which led to an embarrassing moment on a call with his friends.

"I had to learn the ins and outs of Zooming," he explained to Jimmy Kimmel. "I did a Zoom with a bunch of friends and it wasn't until after that I realized that when you pass wind on Zoom, I thought, 'I don't care, they don't know.' And then my friend told me after, 'Dude, Your box lights up. When there's a noise, you light up.' "

"So I lost about nine friends in lockdown," Romano joked.

Jimmy Kimmel; Ray Romano

Still, the Everybody Loves Raymond alum told Kimmel, 53, that he's been able to find the silver lining of life at home over the past year.

"One of the good things was I found out during lockdown that not showering for four days is not that different than five days," he joked. "You know what I mean? The gross factor levels out, it flattens out after four. That was the best thing."

Romano previously opened up about his experience in quarantine during an interview with PEOPLE last year, joking, "Well I haven't worn pants in four months."

He teased, "I'm not kidding."

The Emmy winner also said that he had his four adult children — Alexandra, 31, Gregory, 28, Matthew, 28, and Joseph, 23 — back at home with himself and wife Anna, 58, due to the pandemic.

Ray Romano with his family

"Well, we have the 22-year-old [now 23-year-old] who's here anyway. And we had twins, who have their own apartment a couple miles away. So they've been back," Romano told PEOPLE. "And my daughter has a house in Venice, California. And she'll spend a week here and then go home. … She has a roommate so she doesn't know what to do. She takes after me."