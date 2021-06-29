"He was truly our AMC patriarch," wrote Susan Lucci of her All My Children costar Ray MacDonnell, who died earlier this month of natural causes

All My Children Star Ray MacDonnell Dead at 93, Susan Lucci Pays Tribute to 'Our AMC Patriarch'

Ray MacDonnell, known for his 40-year run as Dr. Joe Martin on All My Children, has died. He was 93.

The soap star died June 10 of natural causes at his home in Chappaqua, New York. His daughter Sarah confirmed the unfortunate news to Michael Fairman TV, sharing that a private memorial will take place with family.

Susan Lucci, MacDonnell's All My Children costar, shared a touching tribute to the actor on Instagram.

"Wonderful RAY MACDONNELL! Yesterday afternoon, my lovely friend Jill Larson (AMC's fabulous "Opal") called to share the very sad news that beloved RAY had passed away," she wrote in the caption.

"He was truly our AMC patriarch—and filled our studio with warmth and professionalism—and his delicious sense of humor—there were times during scenes that I couldn't dare make eye contact with him—just a look from his eyes with that ever-present gleam—would dissolve us into peals of laughter," Lucci continued. "Thank you so much, Ray, for gracing our show on-screen and off—with your great presence! My heartfelt sympathy to beautiful Pat and your family—RIP, RAY."

Ray MacDonnell Credit: Walt Disney Television/Getty

MacDonnell was one of the original cast members of the long-running daytime drama, which premiered on ABC in 1970. He played the patriarch of the Martin family until announcing his retirement from the show in 2009, when production moved from New York City to Los Angeles. Along with his onscreen wife Ruth (portrayed by Lee Meriwether), he made a brief return to the show for a few episodes in 2011, including the finale, before returning again for the short-lived 2013 web series reboot.

Next to Lucci, MacDonnell was the longest-running original cast member on All My Children. His contribution to the soap opera earned him a Daytime Emmy Award for lifetime achievement in 2004.

He previously played Philip Capice on the black-and-white CBS soap The Edge of the Night from 1961 to 1969. His other credits include an episode of The Jack Benny Program and an unsold pilot for a 1967 TV adaptation of Dick Tracy, in which he played the eponymous detective.

MacDonnell was born March 5, 1928 in Lawrence, Massachusetts. He attended Amherst College, before receiving a Fulbright Scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.