Karsen Liotta and Jacy Nittolo hugged and posed for pictures at the Regency Bruin Theatre

Ray Liotta's Daughter Karsen and Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Attend Premiere of His New Show Black Bird

Karsen Liotta and Jacy Nittolo attend the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+ new show "Black Bird"

Karsen Liotta and Jacy Nittolo attend the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+ new show "Black Bird"

Ray Liotta's family is honoring his legacy.

One month after the actor died in his sleep at age 67, his daughter Karsen Liotta and fiancée Jacy Nittolo attended the premiere of his new show Black Bird together Wednesday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The women embraced on the red carpet at the Regency Bruin Theatre and posed for pictures with the cast of the Apple TV+ psychological thriller, which also stars Taron Egerton, Greg Kinnear, Paul Walter Hauser and Sepideh Moafi.

Ray plays the father of Egerton's character in the six-episode series, based on the true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene and Hillel Levin.

The appearance comes one week after Nittolo shared a heartbreaking Instagram post featuring a series of photos showing the couple smiling and posing together and with their family.

Joe Williamson, Christopher B. Duncan, Melanie Nicholls-King, Dennis Lehane, Sepideh Moafi, Taron Egerton, Greg Kinnear, Paul Walter Hauser, Cullen Moss, Braxton Alexander, Cade Tropeano and Karsen Liotta attend the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+'s new show "Black Bird" Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"It's hard to believe a month has gone by," she began her caption. "There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss."

Karsen, whom Ray shares with ex-wife Michelle Grace, also publicly addressed her dad's unexpected death on Instagram two weeks ago.

Karsen Liotta and Jacy Nittolo attend the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+'s new show "Black Bird" at Regency Bruin Theatre Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️," the 23-year-old wrote of a throwback photo with her father.

Last September, Ray revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that his daughter played a key role in introducing him to Nittolo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo | Credit: Jacy Nittolo/Instagram

Karsen and Nittolo's son, who are around the same age, met at a party where Karsen told her to go on a date with her movie-star dad. At first, Nittolo wanted "nothing to do with" an actor "whatsoever," Ray joked.

The Goodfellas star later announced his engagement to Nittolo in December 2020, writing on Instagram, "Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!"

The actor's fiancée was with him when he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic on May 26. A source told PEOPLE that no foul play is suspected in his death.