Ray Liotta Makes First Appearance Since His Sudden Death in Black Bird — See the Trailer
One of Ray Liotta's final projects before his death is coming to Apple TV+.
The streaming service unveiled its first look at its upcoming series Black Bird on Wednesday. The six-episode psychological thriller features an appearance from Liotta, who died on May 26.
Taron Egerton, Greg Kinnear, Paul Walter Hauser and Sepideh Moafi also star in the limited series, which is adapted from the true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene and Hillel Levin.
"Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman's son Jimmy Keene (Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole," a description of the show reads. "Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall's appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar?"
The first official trailer opens with Liotta's character Big Jim Keene, the father of Egerton's Jimmy Keene, speaking to his imprisoned son as they're separated by plexiglass.
"I never wanted this for you. I wanted a totally different life," says Big Jim. "A steady paycheck, kids, a family."
Jimmy then responds, "Dad, tell me there's a way out of this."
"Not a quick one," Big Jim replies.
From there, Jimmy is asked to transfer to another prison to "befriend someone" and "elicit a confession" from them. Upon learning that he'd be required to check into a maximum-security prison to do so, Jimmy says, "Not for all the money in the world."
But Jimmy changes his tune upon learning that his "freedom" is within reach if he succeeds. The clip then proceeds to tease the "danger" ahead for Jimmy, including the potential risk he faces if others learn he's "here to snitch."
The trailer debut comes nearly two weeks after PEOPLE confirmed Liotta's death. The late Goodfellas actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at age 67.
He was survived by fiancée Jacy Nittolo and daughter Karsen, whom he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace.
Black Bird premieres July 8 on Apple TV+.