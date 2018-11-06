Ray J Denies Spreading 'False Rumors' About Kim Kardashian: 'I Would Never Say These Things'

Ray J is clearing his name.

In response to a tabloid report alleging he made crude remarks about his sexual history with ex Kim Kardashian West during a night out in London last week, the singer issued a fierce denial on Instagram.

“I felt like I needed I needed to come online and shut down all of these false rumors that are going on about me and what I said about somebody I’ve been with in the past,” he said in a video. “Let me make this one thing clear: I’m in a great place in my life. I’m happy. I love my wife. I’ve got a beautiful new baby girl, her name is Melody Love Norwood. I’ve been trying to be the best parent I can be.”

“I would never say these things after watching my wife go through labor for 28 hours, okay?” he continued. “This is disgusting. The person I am now is not who I was in the past. I need y’all to give me a chance to grow and to love and to respect the people I’m with without trying to slander my name, please.”

“God is working, and obviously the devil is trying to work, too, it will not happen. I will not let that happen, y’all,” he added. “I love my wife and I have nothing but respect for everybody out there, past and present.”

In his caption, the 37-year-old said he had done “at least 10 interviews” in the past two weeks in London and had been “respectful to everyone.”

“These rumors are false and uncalled for! My family is all that matters and that’s all I live for. The old Ray J is dead. Let him RIP,” he wrote. “I’m a new man with new responsibilities and moral values. Don’t believe everything you read. Much love and respect! #LetGodWork and GO VOTE!!!”

British outlet The Sun reported that Ray J alleged he and Kardashian West “had fun times — marathon sessions” and claimed she had a red Louis Vuitton trunk full of sex toys.

Kardashian West, 38, slammed the report on Twitter, calling her ex a “pathological liar.”

Or shows he’s a pathological liar 😂😂😂 you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2018

Kardashian West and Ray J, who starred in a 2003 sex tape that went public in 2007, have a contentious past. In 2013, Ray J dropped “I Hit It First,” with lyrics indirectly striking at Kardashian West’s relationship with current husband Kanye West, 41.

He also used a pixelated image of his ex as the cover art, and cast a Kardashian West lookalike in the music video.