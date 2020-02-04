After a seven-season run, Ray Donovan has come to an end.

In a statement on Tuesday, Showtime confirmed that the drama "has concluded its run" at the network.

“After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime,” Showtime said in the statement to PEOPLE.

“We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work,” the statement concluded.

On Jan. 19, the season 7 finale aired — which now also serves as Ray Donovan‘s series finale.

The drama, which starred Liev Schreiber, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey and Jon Voight, was created by Ann Biderman and premiered in 2013.

When season 7 returned in November, the show found Ray (Schreiber) “working to be the man his family needs him to be. While he makes progress with Dr. Amiot (five-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Alan Alda), there are dangers from the past that require the Ray Donovan of old. Between NYC mayor Ed Feratti (Zach Grenier), an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth and clients old and new, Ray struggles to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself,” Showtime explained in a logline.

“And when Feratti’s corruption brings a piece of Mickey’s past (Jon Voight, in his Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning role) back to New York, Ray is forced to seek answers to long-buried questions. Meanwhile, Bunchy (Dash Mihok), hoping for a fresh start, bunks in Ray’s apartment and works stocking shelves at a pharmacy. Terry (Eddie Marsan) is offered a new, unconventional healing opportunity. Daryll (Pooch Hall) struggles to figure out where he fits into the Donovan clan. Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) and Smitty (Graham Rogers) face the realities of married life,” the season 7 logline continued.

Following the season 7 finale last month, Schreiber thanked fans for their “outpouring of love and support” and addressed the possibility of an eighth season.

“What an amazing journey it’s been. I’ve been reading your comments, and the outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew has been truly overwhelming,” Liev, 52, wrote on Instagram Jan. 21.

“I know the big question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a season 8. Truth is it’s in the networks hands. So if you want more, reach out to them at @showtime, @raydonovan, and @cbstv and let them know how you feel,” he continued, and concluded, “Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it. xo Liev.”