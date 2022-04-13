Raven-Symoné Reveals Why She's Grateful Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Hadn't Seen Her Old Show

The Disney Channel actress said it was "fantastic" that her wife hadn't seen her on screen before they met

Raven-Symoné knows everything happens for a reason.

While appearing on The Tamron Hall Show Monday with her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, the 36-year-old actress opened up about why she's glad that her partner never saw her show That's So Raven in its heyday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She never saw That's So Raven before she met me," Raven-Symoné told Tamron Hall, who was shocked.

"It's fantastic! Imagine being in a relationship with someone who doesn't look at you like a famous person even though you have been famous your whole entire life," the star said of the fresh start she got when she met Pearman-Maday, 34. "You get to be seen."

"And Miranda provided me with a reality, with an honest conversation to the point where she forgets that I'm Raven-Symoné or doesn't even consider me that person," the Disney Channel actress added.

raven symone Credit: Everett

Raven-Symoné starred as a psychic teenager in That's So Raven from 2003 to 2007, with the sweet series inspiring her hit sitcom Raven's Home, which premiered in 2017 and is currently airing in its fifth season.

The couple secretly tied the knot in June 2020, and Raven-Symoné recently opened up to PEOPLE (The TV Show!) about how her wife changed her life.

"I believe in therapy," she told Senior Correspondent Jeremy Parsons last week. "I believe in the couch. I have been guarded my whole entire career because of what I've been taught to do, because of the people around me, because of my childhood."

raven symone and miranda maday wedding Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday

Shouting out her spouse, she continued, "Me getting married to Miranda has helped a lot. The people who are now on my team have really set a foundation that makes me feel comfortable enough because I know that somebody has my back."

"In prior situations, I would say things, I've gotten all kinds of things, but people in my own corner were chastising me as much as everyone else, and I didn't feel secure or safety."

The Disney star, who has been a co-host on The Talk since 2019, also recalled watching some of her role models in the industry "get kicked out" after publicly coming out, saying she "took those cues" as a young actress in the business.