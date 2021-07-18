Before hosting Saturday's Daytime Emmy Awards for Children's and Animation, Raven-Symoné posed with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday in matching black ensembles

Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Hit the Red Carpet at the Daytime Emmy Children's Awards

Raven-Symoné has found a red carpet date for life after marrying Miranda Pearman-Maday.

The Raven's Home star, 35, matched with her wife in head-to-toe black on Saturday as they arrived at the Daytime Emmy Awards for Children's and Animation, which Raven hosted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank for a great night! Had a great time Hosting tonight. And Congratulations to all the winners… @ravenshomeofficial we will get them next time… xoxo," she captioned a photo of herself and Miranda on the red carpet. Raven also shared a clip of them dancing around backstage to her Instagram Story.

She sported a black duster jacket with alligator skin lapels, layered over a black bra, and finished with black leather boots. Miranda complemented her in a stunning black sleeveless dress with a peekaboo cutout across the waist.

Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Hit the Red Carpet at Daytime Emmy Children's Awards Credit: Raven Symone/Instagram

The Masked Singer alum tied the knot with Miranda in June 2020 during an intimate COVID-safe ceremony, which was held in friend and Grey's Anatomy star Debbie Allen's garden and attended by only six guests.

"Despite being someone who has kept my personal life private, I decided to share this moment because it's one of the biggest and happiest of my life," Raven told PEOPLE at the time. "Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership."

Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Hit the Red Carpet at Daytime Emmy Children's Awards Credit: Miranda Pearman-Maday/Instagram

"It was joyful, intimate, filled with laughter, great food, music, and a last-minute peanut butter delivery for me — all things I know my future with Raven will hold," Miranda added. "I feel so grateful to be doing life with my love!"

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Raven-Symoné Marries Miranda Pearman-Maday in Intimate Wedding

The Disney Channel star recently opened up about their plans to start a family, revealing that they each want to carry a child. "I want four kids. I want a big family," she said on Entertainment Tonight in May. "I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun."

Raven's Raven's Home costars Issac Ryan Brown, Sky Katz, and Navia Robinson were all nominated for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Children's Program at the awards show, but ultimately lost to Sophie Grace from The Baby-Sitters Club.