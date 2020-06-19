Debbie Allen Shares Snapshots from Raven-Symoné's Wedding — and Reveals She Was the Caterer!

Raven-Symoné had one of her biggest mentors, Debbie Allen, by her side as she said "I do."

On Thursday, the Raven's Home actress, 34, surprised fans by revealing on Instagram that she recently married Miranda Pearman-Maday in an intimate ceremony.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," she captioned the post. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a--hole!!! I’s married NOW."

In a subsequent post later that night, Symoné said the "outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely. Thank you to everyone!!!!"

Sharing more glimpses at the nuptials, Allen, 70, later posted a selfie with the brides, as well as a look at her own chef attire as she served as caterer — apron and all! "I was the caterer for guess who’s wedding...🙏🏽💕💋," the choreographer and Grey's Anatomy star wrote.

Allen has long been a prominent figure in Symoné's life: back in 2014, the That's So Raven actress honored Allen as her "hero."

"Ms. Debbie is my hero, because she always gives, and to be able to express to Ms. Debbie what she does for me and my life, and what she does for me mentally when I go into the war zone that is Hollywood is really special," Symoné said in AOL's "My Hero" web series, according to Huffington Post.

"If I didn’t have Ms. Debbie in my life," she added, "I’d probably be trying to figure out, like, what could I do next.”

At the time, Allen also opened up about her mother-daughter-like relationship with the child star. "Raven, she is like one of my kids. I’m somewhere between her other mom and her aunt … because there is a trust there and you can’t manufacture that; you can’t make that," she said.

While Symoné has remained relatively private about her personal life, she opened up about her sexuality back in 2016.

"I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter," Symoné shared in Lexus L/Studio‘s "It Got Better" docuseries at the time. "It only mattered what could be sold as part of the 'Raven Symoné brand.' "

When she turned 18, Symoné felt her bucket list was almost complete, however, something was still missing — so she enrolled in college at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

"I went to college. I felt good," she said. "I had support there beyond belief, and that was the first time I felt like I didn’t have to have a beard. I didn’t have to have a man standing beside me because I [was] in love with a girl."