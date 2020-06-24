Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 16

Raven-Symoné Says Her Wedding to Miranda Pearman-Maday Was 'a True Reflection of Our Love'

Newlyweds Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday are on cloud nine!

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the former Cosby Show actress, 34, and new wife Maday, 32, exclusively open up about their secret wedding (which only had six guests!), the intimate details, and how it was a "reflection" of their future together.

“Despite being someone who has kept my personal life private, I decided to share this moment because it’s one of the biggest and happiest of my life," says Symoné.

"Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership," she shares.

The event — which was held in famed choreographer and Grey's Anatomy star Debbie Allen's garden — was officiated by their pal Erica Summers and included a catered meal created by Allen, a longtime friend of Symoné's.

As for their wedding day attire? "We wore hype beast outfits," says Symoné, "had fried oysters a la Debbie Allen and our first dance was to '99 Problems' — it couldn’t have been better ... well, the post-[coronavirus] party might be!”

"She was trying to keep it so simple and I said, ‘Come on, you have to have something,' " says Allen. "She said, ‘Well I just want oysters.’ She loves my oysters I make for her. I made her some lobster pasta and got her a triple berry cake from Sweet Lady Jane. You only get married once ... it was a joy to do that for her.”

And even though the happy couple were an hour late to their own wedding, Pearman-Maday says it was "perfect."

"It was joyful, intimate, filled with laughter, great food, music and a last-minute peanut butter delivery for me — all things I know my future with Raven will hold," the business owner says. "I feel so grateful to be doing life with my love!”

On June 16, the Raven's Home actress surprised fans by revealing on Instagram that she recently married Pearman-Maday.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," she captioned the post. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a--hole!!! I’s married NOW."

In a subsequent post later that night, Symoné said the "outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely. Thank you to everyone!!!!"

Sharing more glimpses of the nuptials, Allen, 70, later posted a selfie with the brides, as well as a look at her own chef attire as she served as caterer — apron and all! "I was the caterer for guess who’s wedding...🙏🏽💕," the star wrote.

Minutes before announcing the news, Symoné hinted that "something happened" that week, sharing a photo of a celebratory glass of champagne — presumably from her and Pearman-Maday's nuptials.

"So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!" Symoné captioned the post.

In a separate post, Symoné thanked her loved ones who were in attendance, writing: "Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time."

Reflecting on the special day, officiant Summers says the ceremony could not have been more perfect.