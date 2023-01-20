Raven-Symoné Reveals Fans Have Been Mispronouncing Her Name: 'See-Mon-Ye Like Yay'

Fans were confused when Raven-Symoné shared the correct pronunciation of her name — which is different from how she introduced herself on Disney Channel

By
January 20, 2023
raven symone
Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Raven-Symoné just told fans they've been pronouncing her name wrong.

Since her childhood stardom, fans have pronounced the Disney alum's name like "Raven Sim-moan" — but that's not how it's supposed to be said. In a TikTok shared Thursday, Raven-Symoné, 37, clarified: It's "See-mon-ye Like Yay."

She used the TikTok sound that expresses doubt through the perspective of someone saying "Shut up, it is not." Raven-Symoné mouthed the words, "Yes, it is."

This came as shocking news to many longtime fans, as the actor has also been pronouncing her own name as "Sim-moan" throughout her career. Some commenters pointed to the That's So Raven alum's Disney Channel commercial bits, in which she introduces herself to the camera.

"The whole time "I'm raven simone and you're watching Disney channel" you could have said it right cause how they gon make you say your own name wrong," one commenter wrote. The comment received 900 likes.

Another added, "Well whose fault is that."

That said, most of the comments were quick to acknowledge the inflection change and accept the actress's stated pronunciation.

raven symone
raven symone/tiktok

Raven-Symoné is far from the first celebrity to tell fans they've been pronouncing their name wrong throughout their career. In 2018, Chrissy Teigen revealed her last name is not pronounced "Tea-gan" but "Tie-gan."

She revealed the pronunciation on Twitter in response to a fan who actually got it right. "word! gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen," she wrote.

Ariana Grande shared a similar bit of information the same year. The "thank u, next" singer said her last name isn't pronounced "Grahnd-eh" but "Grahnd-ee."

