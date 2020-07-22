Raven-Symoné Says She's 'Down' to Possibly Join Adrienne Houghton on The Real

"I'll never say no to a cool job. I don't mind helping out where they need me to," Raven-Symoné said of joining the talk show

Raven-Symoné could be returning to her talk show days.

The actress, who last appeared as a co-host on The View in 2015, recently told Entertainment Tonight that she would be "down" to join The Real with her former Cheetah Girls costar, Adrienne Houghton.

With the recent departures of Tamera Mowry-Housley and Amanda Seales from the daytime series, Raven-Symoné said she is open to discussing an opportunity on the show, however, she wants to focus her attention on other creative ventures.

"There's always conversations to be had," she told the outlet of the joining The Real. "But I'm gonna stay true to what I've been setting goals towards during corona, and that's to focus on my skills as a director and EP and a creator, and really take what I've learned in the industry and pass it along to people that are beginning."

The 34-year-old — who recently married Miranda Pearman-Maday — said that she hopes to use her talents to "help shows continue to grow."

"But, I'll never say no to a cool job," she continued. "I don't mind helping out where they need me to. As long as we're corona safe, I'm down for the cause."

The actress also said her current focus is on her marriage and finding a job that "allows 'me' time."

Image zoom Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday

"I'm gonna start a family [soon] and I need to do that," she said. "I want to make sure I'm getting into a job position that allows 'me time,' because let's not forget how demanding that job was before corona, and I'm sure it's demanding now."

On June 16, the Raven's Home actress surprised fans by revealing on Instagram that she recently tied the knot.

"Despite being someone who has kept my personal life private, I decided to share this moment because it's one of the biggest and happiest of my life," Raven-Symoné previously told PEOPLE. "Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership."

Minutes before sharing the news, Raven-Symoné hinted that "something happened" that week, sharing a photo of a celebratory glass of champagne — presumably from her and Pearman-Maday's nuptials.

"So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!" Raven-Symoné captioned the post.

Now, a happy newlywed and ready to release her first album in 12 years (a "self-reflection" project of her "love for hip-hop, R&B, and meditation sound"), Raven-Symoné is proud of her journey thus far — and is looking forward to what comes next.