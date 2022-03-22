The "Don't Say Gay" bill bans discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in primary school classrooms

Raven-Symoné and Cast of Raven's Home Walk Off Set Over Florida's 'Ridiculous' 'Don't Say Gay' Bill ​​

Raven-Symoné and her Raven's Home costars are protesting Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

On Tuesday, the cast walked off the set of the popular Disney Channel series in response to the recently passed bill (HB 1557), which prohibits discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in primary school classrooms.

In a video shared on Instagram, Symoné, standing outside with her Raven's Home cast and executive producers, says, "We are walking out today in support of this ridiculous bill ... we don't like it! We're walking out. It's stupid. We love everyone. Support, support, support."

The video ends with cheers and waves from the cast as Symoné, 36, walks and says, "We out! We walking out!"

"In support of our LGBTQ+ family and all of those who will be damaged by the "don't say gay bill" we the cast of Ravens Home are walking out," Symoné wrote in the caption. "In todays world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards."

She continued, "Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for. #dontsaygaybill #🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈"

Disney Channel tells PEOPLE in a statement, "Production on our series Raven's Home was interrupted today when members of the cast participated in a walkout designed to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. Our colleagues have both our respect and our support."

Other entities of the Walt Disney Company –– which employs tens of thousands of people at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and has plans to relocate more employees to the state –– also protested the controversial bill Tuesday.

Disney+, the company's streaming service, issued a statement Tuesday that "... We strongly denounce all legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of people in the LGBTQIA+ community — especially legislation that targets and harms young people and their families."

Disney-owned streamer, Hulu tweeted: "Today and every day, we Hulugans are united against all legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. We stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, storytellers, families, friends, and fans who are targeted by laws that marginalize and diminish their identities and lives. We remain committed to telling inclusive stories that unite us and celebrate the diverse LGBTQIA+ community."

Marvel Studios also tweeted, "We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect."

Earlier this month, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized for the company's "painful" silence over the bill.

In an email to Disney employees ("but especially our LGBTQ+ community") on Friday, obtained by Variety, Chapek, 61, thanked those "who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company's response to the" bill.

"Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was," Chapek said in part. "It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights."

"You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry," he added.