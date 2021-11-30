Being Mary Jane's Raven Goodwin Marries Wiley Battle in Private Santorini Ceremony: 'It Was Perfect'

Raven Goodwin is a married woman!

On Monday, the Being Mary Jane actress, 29, announced on Instagram that she married fiancé Wiley Battle on Oct. 29. She shared the news alongside photos from the couple's special day.

"Peaceful. Simple. It was perfect. Just us and our koúkla. 10*29*2021#thebattlesone2021."

The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Celestia Grand Villas in Santorini, Greece alongside their 1-year-old daughter.

Being Mary Jane’s Raven Goodwin Marries Wiley Battle Credit: WedVisions

Goodwin wore a custom Christian Omeshun wedding gown. Her bouquet was crafted by Betty Flowers Santorini and her hair and makeup was done by Khamilia Smith. WedVisions and iDoFilmGlobal helped capture the big day.

Goodwin and Battle first met in October 2016 while filming a TV series and connected at the Morehouse and Spelman College's joint "Spelhouse" homecoming tailgate.

On social media, the actress reflected on the moment she met the entrepreneur at the HBCUs, writing, "We did it Joe! 👰🏾👶🏾🤵🏾‍♂️ Thank God for Hbcu's and @maurachanz —I physically bumped into Wiley at #spelhouse @spelman college @morehouse1867 tailgate on 10-29-2016 and the rest is history. Cheers to the law of attraction! 🥂"

After years of dating, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in January 2020. The following April, Battle — a Morehouse alum — proposed to Goodwin during a picnic date in Atlanta ahead of the birth of their daughter, Riley Rosa Bell Battle.

"I've been a mommy for a week. Wow. Her soul is sooo beautiful. She was born on a Wednesday as was I. She has a head full of hair & she is sooooo stunning. She loves music, the sound of her daddy's voice, and her mamas touch," Goodwin wrote on Instagram at the time. "My daughter you lack nothing, you were born WHOLE, I will make sure you always feel liberated by liberating myself. I'll always be here."