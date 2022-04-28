"We have done every sort of therapy you can think of. Not because we needed it, we did it preventatively," Raven Gates Gottschalk said

Raven Gates Says She Went to Therapy with Husband Adam Gottschalk Before Marriage: 'It Helped'

Raven Gates Gottschalk and Adam Gottschalk took the necessary precautions to ensure the longevity of their marriage.

During an appearance on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Gates Gottschalk, 30, was asked about when the couple began having serious discussions on the inner workings of their relationship and how to best ensure they succeed together. The Bachelor alum revealed that the couple participated in pre-marital counseling.

"We have done every sort of therapy you can think of. Not because we needed it, we did it preventatively," she said. "We come from two different backgrounds. We're two different religions. He's from California. He was raised differently. I'm from the South. I was raised with just my momma, and he was raised with a whole crew of people."

She continued, "We knew we had major differences on those kinds of things, so we had pre-marital counseling. We had counseling before we had children. We had inter-faith counseling. ... We did, like, getting ready for a family counseling. So we did all of that and worked it out."

Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates Credit: Raven Gates Gottschalk /Instagram

Gates Gottschalk said that partaking in the various forms of therapy "helped" the twosome work through any hurdle that comes their way.

"There's things that you can't prepare for, right. You can always try to prepare but there's going to be a curveball and we learned that through every phase of our relationship," she said. "But I think what's really good for me and Adam is we have our basic foundations that are so similar."

"Like, we don't want divorce. We want each other to be successful. Our family is a unit is the most important," she continued. "So, that kind of foundation makes it easier to navigate the troubled waters when we get into them."

Raven Gates and Adams Gottschalk Credit: Raven Gates Gottschalk /Instagram

Raven added that they want "the same endgame."

Earlier this month, Raven and Adam, 32, celebrated their first wedding anniversary.