Bachelor's Raven Gates Says Rachel Lindsay Isn't Invited to Her Wedding: 'She Doesn't Like Me'

Sorry, Rachel Lindsay, but your invitation didn’t get lost in the mail — it’s not coming at all.

Raven Gates opened up about the status of her friendship with Lindsay after their falling-out earlier this year, revealing she doesn’t plan to invite her former friend to her upcoming wedding to fiancé Adam Gottschalk.

“No,,” she told Entertainment Tonight‘s Lauren Zima when asked if she’s inviting Lindsay to her nuptials. “She doesn’t like me. I don’t want people at my wedding who don’t like me.”

Gates, 28, and Lindsay, 34, met as contestants on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor in 2017 and went on to star in The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, respectively. The two were close friends until last year, when Lindsay claimed Gates betrayed her.

The Bachelor in Paradise alumna said she tried to reach out to Lindsay after news of their feud first broke, but she’s still in the dark about what caused the rift.

Image zoom Astrid Stawiarz/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Raven Gates Speaks Out About Rachel Lindsay Feud: ‘I Have Never Done Her Wrong’

“Everyone is going to think I’m totally bullcrapping this, but this is the truth. I don’t know exactly,” she said. “Last time I reached out to her after this crazy storm of social media crap came my way after some things she said, I tried to reach out to her to either squash it or figure out what the problem was to fix it and she didn’t want to talk to me. I’ve supported her from the beginning, I support her now, we’re just closing the chapter.”

Although Gates might not have the answers, she said she’s come to terms with the end of their friendship.

“I feel like I’ve done everything I know to do. I’m so confused about it all. I’ve lost sleep over it!” she said. “I don’t know and I don’t think I ever will know. That’s fine with me, but I’m never going to hate on her and I’m not going give that reaction.”

“She won’t talk to me,” she added. “I can’t be friends with someone who doesn’t like me.”

As for any chance of a reconciliation, Gates said: “I would never say never.”

“We would have to have a conversation and we’re not even having that,” she said. “I’ve mourned the loss of our friendship. I’m over that now.”

Image zoom Bryan Abasolo/Instagram

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay Addresses Colton Underwood’s ‘Petty’ Social Media Digs and Falling Out with Raven Gates

During an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller asked Lindsay why she fell out with Gates.

“I can’t say. I promised I wouldn’t say,” Lindsay responded cryptically. “But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore.”

“And you’re still not friends with her?” host Andy Cohen asked.

“No, not at all. And I never will be,” the newlywed replied.

During season 21 of The Bachelor, the two women became close pals. Gates even shared a celebratory Instagram message for Lindsay after she was announced as the star of The Bachelorette‘s season 13.

“My day one, my soul friend, my person!!” she captioned a February 2017 snap of the two, congratulating Lindsay for making history as the first black Bachelorette. “To list all of her attributes and qualities that I love would be too long to type. America will soon find out that She IS laughter. She IS friendship. And she IS LOVE.”

At the end of her season of The Bachelorette, Lindsay accepted a proposal from Bryan Abasolo. They tied the knot in August in Mexico, almost exactly two years after their engagement. Bachelor franchise stars Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian were all in attendance, but Gates was conspicuously absent.

Meanwhile, Gates found love with Gottschalk on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. The couple got engaged in June.