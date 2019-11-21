The Bachelor's Raven Gates Speaks Out About Rachel Lindsay Feud: 'I Have Never Done Her Wrong'

Raven Gates is telling her side of the story.

Gates opened up about the end of her friendship with fellow Bachelor alumna Rachel Lindsay during a live taping of Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s Off the Vine podcast, admitting she’s just as in the dark as fans about what went wrong.

“I’m just as shocked as everybody else and I wish I had answers, but I don’t and I don’t think I ever will,” she said, according to E! News. “I have never done her wrong.”

But while Gates might not have the answers, she said she’s come to terms with the falling out.

“I guess I just have to put it to rest and it is what it is and I’m not going to say anything bad about her because that’s not in my heart or my spirit,” she said. “But I wish her nothing but the best.”

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall Accuses Raven Gates of Portraying a ‘Character’ on TV — She’s ‘Lying’

Image zoom Rachel Lindsay (left); Raven Gates Astrid Stawiarz/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Gates, 28, and Lindsay, 34, met as contestants on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor in 2017 and went on to star in The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, respectively.

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay Addresses Colton Underwood’s ‘Petty’ Social Media Digs and Falling Out with Raven Gates

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month, a caller asked Lindsay why she fell out with Gates.

“I can’t say. I promised I wouldn’t say,” Lindsay responded cryptically. “But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore.”

“And you’re still not friends with her?” host Andy Cohen asked.

“No, not at all. And I never will be,” the newlywed replied.

RELATED: Bachelor Colton Underwood Calls Out Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s ‘Hypocrisy over the Last Year’

During season 21 of The Bachelor, the two women became close pals. Gates even shared a celebratory Instagram message for Lindsay after she was announced as the star of The Bachelorette‘s season 13.

“My day one, my soul friend, my person!!” she captioned a February 2017 snap of the two, congratulating Lindsay for making history as the first black Bachelorette. “To list all of her attributes and qualities that I love would be too long to type. America will soon find out that She IS laughter. She IS friendship. And she IS LOVE.”

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay Says She Will ‘Never’ Be Friends with Raven Gates Again

At the end of her season of The Bachelorette, Lindsay accepted a proposal from Bryan Abasolo. They tied the knot in August in Mexico, almost exactly two years after their engagement. Bachelor franchise stars Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian were all in attendance, but Gates was conspicuously absent.

Meanwhile, Gates found love with Adam Gottschalk on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. The couple got engaged in June.