Bachelor in Paradise's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Share Romantic Hawaii Honeymoon Pictures

The reality stars said "I do" in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 16

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are enjoying some fun in the sun!

Shortly after saying "I do" during an intimate wedding ceremony on April 16, the Bachelor in Paradise stars traveled to Hawaii to celebrate their honeymoon.

Posting a carousel of photos of their adventures in the Aloha state thus far, Gottschalk, 30, showed off the pair biking in the Haleakala National Park, enjoying dinner together and posing on a balcony during sunset.

"Brb ... honey m🌝🌝ning. Can't wait to get back all the content from our wedding last week!" Gottschalk wrote alongside the shots. "I still can't believe it's been close to 4 years since we met in Paradise 🌴."

Bachelor in Paradise's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Share Romantic Honeymoon Pics from Hawaii Credit: Adam Gottschalk Instagram

After four years of dating — and three postponed weddings thanks to the global pandemic — Gottschalk and Gates, 29, tied the knot at The Olana in Dallas, PEOPLE previously confirmed exclusively.

"We've been waiting for this day for a long time!" said Gates, who walked down the aisle in a princess-style Watters gown (the groom wore Indochino). "I'm so happy to get married to someone I love so much."

Added Gottschalk: "We're just so excited that it's finally happening. And we're going to have a wonderful future together."

The pared-down romantic nuptials, designed by Whitney Bailey at Engaged Events and initially scheduled for last May, were attended by just under 20 family members.

The bride and groom were careful to take COVID precautions into consideration. (Guests, many already vaccinated, took COVID tests prior and temperatures were taken at the venue.)

"We wanted to make sure it was safe for everyone," says Gottschalk, who proposed to Gates in 2019. "Everything changed from our original plan. But life can throw curve balls. You have to adapt!"

Bachelor Nation alums Gates, a boutique owner, and Gottschalk, a real estate investor, first met in 2017 while filming Bachelor in Paradise — and fell for each other fast.

"I was attracted to her right away," said Gottschalk. "And our relationship really started post-show. We came together and we made it work."

Added Gates: "We're so completely different in every way. He's type A, I'm laid-back. He's a city boy, I'm a Southern girl. But we have common values. And I think our differences have made us better people."