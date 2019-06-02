Bachelor in Paradise's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Are Engaged

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are getting married!

The Bachelor in Paradise stars announced their engagement on Instagram Sunday, three days after Gottschalk proposed in Dallas, Texas.

I’m keeping you forever and for always We will be together all of our days Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face… Always,” Gates, 27, captioned a series of photos from the proposal along with the date May 31.

“5.31.19 #Engaged,” Gottschalk wrote along with a diamond ring emoji.

The couple found love during season 4 on ABC’s Bachelor/ette spinoff series.

Bachelor Nation’s fan favorites congratulated the couple in the comments section, including Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is dating Jason Tartick.

“Omgomgomg YES love this and love you two,” she wrote.

“Adam did good on that ring,” new dad Arie Luyendyk Jr. commented on Gates’ post while he said, “Congrats you two!” on Gottschalk’s post.

“Yay!!! So happy for you guys!” former Bachelorette Joelle Fletcher wrote.

And Wells Adams expressed his congratulations, commenting: “Congrats Ravsies!”

In December 2017, Gates revealed the moment she knew she was in love with Gottschalk.

“I knew I was gonna keep Adam around the first weekend we spent together outside of paradise,” the Arkansas native wrote on Instagram, along with an adorable photo of Gottschalk kissing her.

“We met in Memphis & had a blast that weekend (after the initial awkward moment we realized okay this isn’t paradise anymore.. this is our REAL lives.) & the morning after a night of dinner, drinking & dancing Adam had put my phone on the charger, left a glass of water by my bed, food & an Advil (hah!),” she said.