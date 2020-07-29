See Sarah Paulson in Ryan Murphy's Ratched , Inspired by One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest Nurse

The upcoming season of American Horror Story may be in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a spooky new Ryan Murphy project is coming up soon.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Ratched, a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched, premieres Sep. 18.

The streaming service also debuted the first look images for the show, which was inspired by the iconic character of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The character was first featured in the 1962 novel, and then portrayed by Louise Fletcher in the 1975 movie of the same name.

From Murphy and Ian Brennan, and created by Evan Romansky, the series boasts an impressive cast led by Murphy's AHS darling Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched.

It also stars Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

Here's the official synopsis: "In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born."

The series is executive produced by Murphy, Brennan, Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear.