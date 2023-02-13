Rashida Jones and Her 'Parks and Recreation' Costars Snuggle Up to Celebrate Galentine's Day

The ladies of Parks and Recreation have reunited, once again, for Galentine's Day!

Rashida Jones shared a selfie with her former costars and real-life friends Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn in honor of the unofficial holiday, which is celebrated on February 13.

"Happy Galentine's Day from the original Gals," the 46-year-old actress captioned the photo.

In the shot, the women are bundled up in winter gear as they lean close together.

Galentine's Day was first introduced on the show during season 2, episode 16, by Poehler's character Leslie Knope. In the episode, Leslie explains what Galentine's Day is and arranges for her female friends to "kick it breakfast style," giving out hand-knit presents and essays she wrote about what makes each woman special. Galentine's Day appeared again in a following season.

The premise of the holiday is that women forget about their husbands, boyfriends or significant others for the day — and solely focus on celebrating the women in their lives.

It's about "ladies celebrating ladies," Leslie said in the episode, where she is also heard coining the phrases: "It's only the best day of the year," the day of "uteruses before duderuses" and "ovaries before brovaries."

Since the political satire comedy series ended in 2015, the women have continued to celebrate Galentine's Day together.

In 2020, Plaza shared a photo alongside her costars with all four women wearing matching black tops.

"happy galentines day," she captioned the photo.

They also celebrated in 2018 and 2019 as well, keeping up the tradition with other members of the cast.

Parks and Recreation is streaming now on Peacock.