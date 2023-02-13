Rashida Jones and Her 'Parks and Recreation' Costars Snuggle Up to Celebrate Galentine's Day

Galentine's Day was invented by Amy Poehler's Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope in 2010

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on February 13, 2023 02:22 PM
Parks and Rec Cast Reunite for Galentine’s Day
Photo: Rashida Jones/Instagram

The ladies of Parks and Recreation have reunited, once again, for Galentine's Day!

Rashida Jones shared a selfie with her former costars and real-life friends Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn in honor of the unofficial holiday, which is celebrated on February 13.

"Happy Galentine's Day from the original Gals," the 46-year-old actress captioned the photo.

In the shot, the women are bundled up in winter gear as they lean close together.

Galentine's Day was first introduced on the show during season 2, episode 16, by Poehler's character Leslie Knope. In the episode, Leslie explains what Galentine's Day is and arranges for her female friends to "kick it breakfast style," giving out hand-knit presents and essays she wrote about what makes each woman special. Galentine's Day appeared again in a following season.

The premise of the holiday is that women forget about their husbands, boyfriends or significant others for the day — and solely focus on celebrating the women in their lives.

It's about "ladies celebrating ladies," Leslie said in the episode, where she is also heard coining the phrases: "It's only the best day of the year," the day of "uteruses before duderuses" and "ovaries before brovaries."

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Poehler Has a Reunion with Her Parks and Rec Costars to Honor Galentine's Day

Since the political satire comedy series ended in 2015, the women have continued to celebrate Galentine's Day together.

In 2020, Plaza shared a photo alongside her costars with all four women wearing matching black tops.

"happy galentines day," she captioned the photo.

They also celebrated in 2018 and 2019 as well, keeping up the tradition with other members of the cast.

Parks and Recreation is streaming now on Peacock.

