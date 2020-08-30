Rashida Jones Honors Her Late Mother Peggy Lipton on What Would've Been Her 74th Birthday

Rashida Jones is honoring her late mother Peggy Lipton on Sunday, what would have been the Lipton's 74th birthday.

The Park and Recreation star, 44, shared a moving tribute on Instagram to Lipton, who died from cancer in May 2019 at the age of 72.

"Happy birthday mama," Jones wrote alongside a black-and-white portrait of Lipton. "I feel you smiling down on us. Miss you everyday in every way."

Jones' sister Kidada, 46, also paid tribute to their late mother on social media with a heartfelt post of her own. "My first love. My true love. My forever love 🌹 Happy Birthday my precious mommy," Kidada wrote.

Lipton, best known for her roles on The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks, died on May 11, 2019. Her death was confirmed by Rashida and Kidada, whose father is music producer Quincy Jones.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side," the sisters said. "We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

“We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond,” the pair added. “She will always be a part of us.”

Image zoom Kidada Jones, Peggy Lipton, and Rashida Jones Neilson Barnard/Wireimage for Disney

One month after Lipton's death, Kidada wrote a moving message to her late mother on Instagram.

“My precious Mommy Our love existed before we did. We were a constant prayer in each other’s hearts that manifested on this material plane. Our bond knows no beginning and no end. Our souls… intertwined in an eternal dance of destiny, for I know we will meet up again and again,” she wrote.

“Although my being aches deeply for your physical presence, I pray you are enveloped in that infinite space of knowing and love," Kidada said. "May God and every heavenly host meet you where heaven and earth touch and gently guide you on your soul journey. May you be reunited with the source we all begin from and end with. God."