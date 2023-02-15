Raquel Welch on 'Seinfeld' : Remembering the Late Star's Infamous Appearance on the NBC Sitcom

Raquel Welch wasn't afraid to poke fun at herself.

The late actress, who died at age 82 on Feb. 15, left a lasting impression when she played an exaggerated version of herself on the season 8 finale of Seinfeld in 1997.

In the episode titled "The Summer of George," Welch was unceremoniously fired from her lead role in Tony-winning musical Scarsdale Surprise by Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).

Kramer told Welch, "I do need to talk with you about a little problem regarding your performance."

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

"What kind of problem?" Welch said as she showed her best diva behavior by kicking a chair across her dressing room.

After attempting to avoid the truth for a moment, Kramer finally spit out: "Well, you fired because you don't use your arms when you tap dance. You look like a gorilla out there."

Before he could leave her dressing room, Kramer experienced the wrath of Welch.

Later in the episode, Welch was still reeling from her firing when she ran into Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) on the street, who was showing police officers how another woman "doesn't swing her arms when she walks."

Welch was enraged and thought Elaine was imitating her, asking, "What the hell is that? Are you making fun of my dancing?"

Elaine was excited to see Welch but her chance encounter ended in a physical altercation with the actress, who declared she was "going down."

The officers didn't do anything to help, simply yelling, "Cat fight!" as they continued to watch.

After both Kramer and Elaine faced Wrath's fury, he said, "The woman is a menace."

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

In 2012, Welch was asked by Men's Health about taking on the role of an "evil, alternate universe Raquel Welch."

"That was so much fun," she shared at the time. "But I thought of her more as a diva than a villain."

"It can be cathartic to play such a horrible ball breaker," she added. "But it's also exhausting. I mean, I wouldn't want to do it every day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday that Welch died at age 82. The Golden Globe winner "passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," her manager Steve Sauer said in a statement.

Sauer added, "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch."