Raquel Welch on 'Seinfeld' : Remembering the Late Star's Infamous Appearance on the NBC Sitcom

The late actress, who died at age 82 on Feb. 15, played an exaggerated version of herself on the season 8 finale of Seinfeld in 1997

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on February 15, 2023 08:37 PM
SEINFELD -- "The Summer of George" Episode 22 -- Pictured: Raquel Welch as Herself (Photo by Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Photo: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Raquel Welch wasn't afraid to poke fun at herself.

The late actress, who died at age 82 on Feb. 15, left a lasting impression when she played an exaggerated version of herself on the season 8 finale of Seinfeld in 1997.

In the episode titled "The Summer of George," Welch was unceremoniously fired from her lead role in Tony-winning musical Scarsdale Surprise by Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).

Kramer told Welch, "I do need to talk with you about a little problem regarding your performance."

Seinfeld -- "The Summer of George" Episode 22 -- Pictured: (l-r) Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, Raquel Welch as Herself (Photo by Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

"What kind of problem?" Welch said as she showed her best diva behavior by kicking a chair across her dressing room.

After attempting to avoid the truth for a moment, Kramer finally spit out: "Well, you fired because you don't use your arms when you tap dance. You look like a gorilla out there."

Before he could leave her dressing room, Kramer experienced the wrath of Welch.

Later in the episode, Welch was still reeling from her firing when she ran into Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) on the street, who was showing police officers how another woman "doesn't swing her arms when she walks."

Welch was enraged and thought Elaine was imitating her, asking, "What the hell is that? Are you making fun of my dancing?"

Elaine was excited to see Welch but her chance encounter ended in a physical altercation with the actress, who declared she was "going down."

The officers didn't do anything to help, simply yelling, "Cat fight!" as they continued to watch.

After both Kramer and Elaine faced Wrath's fury, he said, "The woman is a menace."

Seinfeld -- "The Summer of George" Episode 22 -- Pictured: (l-r) Raquel Welch as Herself, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes (Photo by Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

In 2012, Welch was asked by Men's Health about taking on the role of an "evil, alternate universe Raquel Welch."

"That was so much fun," she shared at the time. "But I thought of her more as a diva than a villain."

"It can be cathartic to play such a horrible ball breaker," she added. "But it's also exhausting. I mean, I wouldn't want to do it every day."

PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday that Welch died at age 82. The Golden Globe winner "passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," her manager Steve Sauer said in a statement.

Sauer added, "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch."

