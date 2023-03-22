Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay Confirmed to Face Off in Person on 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Leviss will presumably also have to come face to face with Ariana Madix, whose nine-year relationship she broke up by having an affair with Madix's partner Tom Sandoval

By Dana Rose Falcone
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 01:01 PM

Raquel Leviss will be addressing her actions head-on.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 28, will attend the show's season 10 reunion in person this week to discuss her affair with Tom Sandoval, Bravo confirms to PEOPLE.

The news comes after the Los Angeles Superior Court granted Leviss a restraining order against costar Scheana Shay because the women allegedly got into a physical altercation following news that Sandoval, 40, had been cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with Leviss, whose birth name is Rachel.

The lawsuit, as it stands, prohibits Shay from being within 100 yards of Leviss.

"So they can't both be physically present at the reunion," Shay's lawyer, Neama Rahmani previously told PEOPLE. "Rachel not only betrayed her friends, but she has sabotaged this reunion because it just can't happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place."

Raquel Leviss 'Vanderpump Rules'
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Rahmani said that even if one of the reality stars calls in virtually to the reunion, legally, they cannot speak to each other. "Potentially, one of them could Zoom in and appear virtually but Scheana still can't communicate with Rachel either directly or through an intermediary," the lawyer said.

Last week, Shay, 37, confirmed on her Scheananigans podcast that she, too, plans to attend the reunion in person.

"As far as I know, I'm fully intending on being there in person," Shay said on Friday's episode, adding that "I have no say over how this logistically works out."

The mom of 23-month old daughter Summer Moon added, "We also have another COVID test we have to do before the reunion. So that is not up to me whatsoever. I just wanna make that very clear."

RELATED VIDEO: Jax Taylor Claims Raquel Leviss Is "Easily Influenced" When It Comes to Tom Sandoval

Shay and Leviss allegedly got into a physical altercation on March 2 after Shay learned that Leviss had been having an affair with Sandoval for months. In Leviss's filing, she claimed she suffered injuries following the alleged physical fight.

Leviss claimed Shay pushed against a brick wall, which caused an injury to the back of her head, before her costar "punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye." Leviss described having "[a] black eye and cut/scar to left eyebrow, blurred vision & swelling to left eye" following the attack.

Shay, via her lawyer, denied the allegations.

"This entire case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her," Rahmani said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Scheana never punched Rachel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

raquel leviss and scheana shay
getty (2)

Leviss has also taken legal action to prevent the circulation of an intimate video she sent to Sandoval — which outed their relationship to Madix — from making the rounds among the VPR cast.

The video in question was "a FaceTime call between Tom and Raquel. It had been screen-recorded by Tom. When Ariana found it on Tom's phone, she recorded it and sent [it] to herself," a source told PEOPLE.

Leviss sent a notice to her castmates, Sandoval and Madix, warning them not to share the recording. In the legal notice viewed by PEOPLE, Leviss' attorneys claimed the video was recorded "illegally" and "without the permission" of Leviss. The letter addressed to Sandoval named him as the person who allegedly recorded it.

The legal troubles are ongoing.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

