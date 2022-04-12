Raquel Leviss Says She Went on a Date with VPR Alum Peter Madrigal After James Kennedy Split

Raquel Leviss is back in the dating game.

The Vanderpump Rules star said she's slowly started dating again after her breakup with ex-fiancé James Kennedy — and the first person she grabbed drinks with was another Vanderpump Rules star.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a conversation with Katie Maloney on her podcast, You're Gonna Love Me, Leviss, 27, revealed she went out with former SUR manager Peter Madrigal on a "friendly date." (Madrigal has made the occasional appearances on VPR since its inception in 2013).

"I went out for drinks with Peter [Madrigal]" she said. "It was just a fun little time. And I figured this would be a good opportunity for me just to get back out in the dating world because I haven't had an official date since the breakup. So when he asked me to go grab drinks with him, I was like, 'Hm, okay sure.'"

"This [was] literally the first person that asked me on a date," Leviss said. "I said yes because why the hell not? It's good practice after five years. It's scary but it's also invigorating and exciting."

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy Credit: Raquel Leviss/Instagram

Leviss and Kennedy announced their breakup in December after five years of dating. They later revealed that they had called off their engagement the night before the VPR season 9 reunion was filmed.

On the podcast, Leviss said she has enjoyed spending time alone in the months since her split.

"I do feel like being single isn't a bad thing," she said. "I think it's a great time to relearn who you are and heal from your past traumas and to figure out what you really, really like and to date people."

While Leviss is enjoying the single life, Kennedy has since moved on with girlfriend Ally Lewber. The two made their red carpet debut at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards in March. And earlier this week, Kennedy shared photos from the couple's Jamaican getaway on social media.