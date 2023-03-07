Raquel Leviss Warns 'VPR' Costars to Stop Sending Intimate Video at the Center of Tom Sandoval Affair

Raquel Leviss is taking action against her Vanderpump Rules costars amid her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval.

The Bravo reality star, 28, sent a legal notice to her castmates warning them not to share the recording of her intimate FaceTime session with Sandoval, which his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix discovered on his phone.

The video in question was "a FaceTime call between Tom and Raquel. It had been screen-recorded by Tom. When Ariana found it on Tom's phone, she recorded it and sent [it] to herself," a source tells PEOPLE.

In the legal notice viewed by PEOPLE, Leviss' attorneys claimed the video was recorded "illegally" and "without the permission" of the reality star. In the letter addressed to Sandoval, 40, it details him as the person who allegedly recorded it.

The reality star's lawyers ordered that anyone who has access to the recording delete it from their phones, the cloud or "any other manner or method in which the recording may exist."

The attorneys also demanded to be informed of "all people to whom you have forwarded this recording or who you may have allowed to view this recording."

According to the lawyers, the distribution of the video would be a violation of the California law, which makes it illegal to disseminate nonconsensual pornography. "This would include forwarding the recording to another person, even if only to one other person," the lawyers noted.

The letter concluded with a warning to the VPR cast, stating, "This matter should be taken very seriously."

Lala Kent later shared her outrage at the letter in a since-deleted Instagram Story, which was captured by Queens of Bravo.

"Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer," she shared. "Same with the rest of my friends and cast, alright? I never in my life had a lawyer contact me in my personal email, alright? I don't know if you know how this works. I know you're pretty brand new to the game. Didn't last long. Look what you did with your f—ing 15 minutes."

She continued: "You have something to send over, you can send it to my lawyer. That's why we have counsel, k? I don't want to deal. I have a life going on. I've got a little baby to take care of. I don't want to see that in the morning. I don't want to see that ever."

The legal notice comes less than a week after Madix discovered that Sandoval had been cheating on her with Leviss after she found the video and "inappropriate" messages between the two on his phone while he was performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels," one source told PEOPLE. "This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal."

By Friday afternoon, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were done. They had been in a monogamous relationship for nine years.

The secret romance between Sandoval and Leviss has been going on "for upwards of 6 months," an insider said — "all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed."

"Ariana had been there for Raquel when she went through her split with James [Kennedy]. She thought they were friends," a second source said. "This isn't something you do to a friend."

Breaking his silence on the breakup, Sandoval shared a statement on Instagram Saturday saying, "I fully understand and deserve [yo]ur anger and disappointment towards me."

Indeed, he and Leviss have been getting backlash from Vanderpump Rules viewers, who have been sharing the #TeamAriana hashtag online.