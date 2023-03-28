Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Look to a 'New Chapter' After Affair Was 'Emotional Way Before It Was Physical'

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval aren't quite ready to set the course for their path forward together as they continue to process the fallout of his months-long affair.

A source tells PEOPLE the Vanderpump Rules costars are "still not putting a label on things between them" after Sandoval's infidelity with Leviss led to the end of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

"[They] are both taking time to adjust to where things are now before making any decisions about their futures," the insider shares. "They care about one another. Their relationship was emotional way before it was physical."

The source adds, "This is a new chapter. They need to figure out what they want that to look like."

The relationship update comes after Leviss, 28, and Sandoval, 40, took heat from their costars — including Madix, 37, and Leviss's ex-fiancé James Kennedy, 31 — during a "really confrontational" season 10 reunion.

Despite these external pressures, a second source tells PEOPLE their dynamic remains the same as it was going into the fraught taping.

"The reunion was tough, but they didn't expect it wouldn't be," a second source tells PEOPLE. "They've both clearly stated they regret the circumstances around what happened — and apologized sincerely for the hurt they caused — but at the end of the day, they can't change anything about how things were handled."

The insider adds: "Now is all about moving forward."

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

A source previously told PEOPLE that the TomTom owner and Leviss came under fire for their actions while filming the special.

"Obviously it was an intense day for everyone involved — especially Raquel and Tom, who were at the center of a very loud, very enraged firing squad," a insider told PEOPLE at the time.

The source noted that "[Tom] and Raquel both apologized to Ariana during the taping, though she wasn't in an emotional place to accept their sorries."

"The day ended without any sense of resolution," they add. "It'll be interesting to see whether this group ever truly forgives them, but stranger things have happened."

RELATED VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Confronts 'Stranger' Tom Sandoval After Split and Says She Wants Him 'to Die'

Many questions hang over Sandoval and Leviss as they look ahead, not only to the rest of season 10 of VPR — which has months of episodes yet to air — but also when it comes their lives beyond the cameras.

"Tom and Raquel have not put any sort of label on their relationship," another source told PEOPLE. "They are are giving one another the space to figure out things in their own lives right now before making any sort of call on where they stand."

The source continued, "They both care for one another, but are also aware of the pain they caused and know they need to focus on what drove them to make these decisions first and foremost."

Leviss shared similar sentiments exclusively with PEOPLE as she described "the indefensible circumstances surrounding" he secret relationship with Sandoval.

Though a source told PEOPLE that Sandoval and Madix had "been having problems for a while," his infidelity with Leviss was "the final straw."

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix, who has been "overwhelmed" by the amount of support she's received from those who have reached out, according to friend and costar Katie Maloney.

As for how Madix feels looking ahead, Maloney told VPR reunion host Andy Cohen on the March 16 episode of Watch What Happens Live that her Something About Her sandwich shop co-founder "is in a really good headspace."

Added Maloney, 36: "She's taking care of herself. I saw her yesterday and we're excited. She's excited."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.