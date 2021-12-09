Raquel Leviss Thanks Friends and Family for Support After James Kennedy Split: 'So Grateful'

Raquel Leviss took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank her loved ones for their “kind words of encouragement” following her breakup with Vanderpump Rules costar, James Kennedy

Raquel Leviss is thankful for her support system.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 27, addressed her breakup with James Kennedy, 29, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, acknowledging the support she's received since she and the DJ called off their engagement. A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple ended their relationship during the taping of the season 9 reunion.

"Thank you all for the kind words of encouragement. I feel so grateful to have such supportive family and friends during this time. I have been surrounded by so much love," the former pageant queen wrote, adding that she's been "enjoying her girls night" with a "dear friend" and her pup.

On Tuesday, Kennedy issued a post-split update of his own on the social media platform, commemorating the last day of filming the hit Bravo reality series while simultaneously pledging to continue his sobriety journey.

"...What a year it has been (to say the least) today one chapter ends and a new chapter truly begins for me," the "Feeling You" rapper wrote. "Not sure what I'm going to do but I do know one thing, I will continue my journey without alcohol, I will find my true self and the music never dies. Thank you to all my friends that have reached out I appreciate you all so much. Cheers."

On Sunday, both Leviss and Kennedy issued a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram accounts announcing their breakup.

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss in 2019 | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," the statement read. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

Kennedy proposed to Leviss during a Coachella-themed weekend in May, and his grand proposal was documented on VPR in an episode that aired in October.