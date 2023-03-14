Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay Can Both Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion — If 1 Zooms and They Don't Converse

The likelihood of Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay both attending the upcoming Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion does not seem high.

Leviss, 28, and Shay, 37, allegedly got into a physical altercation on March 2 after Shay learned that Leviss had been having an affair with their VPR costar Tom Sandoval for months.

The news came as a major bombshell since Sandoval, 40, had been dating fellow costar Ariana Madix for nine years. The two broke up after the infidelity was revealed, and Leviss has since been granted a restraining order against Shay, who she claims punched her in the face following the revelation.

However, the cast is currently taping for season 10 of the popular Bravo series, with a highly-anticipated reunion to follow. Because of this, Shay's lawyer tells PEOPLE that if Leviss — whose birth name is Rachel — doesn't drop her restraining order, it could make filming the reunion difficult, or even impossible.

"The temporary restraining order, as it stands now, currently prohibits Scheana from being within 100 yards of Rachel so they can't both be physically present at the reunion," attorney Neama Rahmani says. "Rachel not only betrayed her friends, but she has sabotaged this reunion because it just can't happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place."

"There really is no mechanism to modify this type of temporary civil restraining order before the hearing so the reunion, at least having them all together in person, is certainly in jeopardy," Rahmani adds.

A rep for Leviss did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and a rep for Bravo had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Rahmani notes that even if one calls in virtually, the two costars are forbidden from talking to each other. "Potentially, one of them could Zoom in and appear virtually but Scheana still can't communicate with Rachel either directly or through an intermediary," the lawyer says.

However, Shay and Leviss may be able to film in person if the reunion date is changed or the restraining order is dropped, according to Rahmani.

Currently, the reunion is scheduled to be taped on March 23 while a hearing for the restraining order is scheduled for March 29, which could turn the order from temporary to permanent.

The latter of the two dates is when "Scheana intends to present her witnesses and her evidence and to expose Rachel's lies. And she's excited to have her day in court and have the judge hear both sides of the story because the court has only heard one side so far," Rahmani says.

Until then, Rahmani believes Leviss and Shay will "have to film [the reunion] separately or virtually." He adds: "She's created a mess both for her friends and for the show."

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE last week confirmed that the Los Angeles Superior Court granted Leviss's request for a temporary restraining order against Shay.

In the filing, Leviss claimed that she suffered injuries after the alleged altercation between her and Shay at around 1:30 a.m. on March 2.

The Bravo star alleged that she was pushed against a brick wall, which caused an injury to the back of her head before Shay "punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye." She described having "[a] black eye and cut/scar to left eyebrow, blurred vision & swelling to left eye" following the attack.

Leviss claimed in the filing that Shay is not showing remorse for her actions after hearing from their mutual friends and coworkers, noting: "[They] are telling me she doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to [Madix]."

Leviss also included photos of her injuries in the court filing, which were shared by TMZ. Additionally, she attached a screenshot of Shay's recent Instagram post, which contained a photo of her and Madix and was captioned: "Always got your back! 👊🏼 #TeamAriana"

Leviss emphasized the punch emoji in the filing by circling it twice.

After the temporary order was granted, Shay denied the allegations via a statement from Rahmani to PEOPLE.

"This entire case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her," Rahmani said. "Scheana never punched Rachel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

"Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward," the statement continued. "The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

