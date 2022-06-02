Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Says Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz Want Cast to Take 'Sides' in Split

Raquel Leviss believes Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz want their Vanderpump Rules costars to take sides following the couple's split in March.

The reality star, 27, opened up to Page Six about the aftermath of the pair's breakup, telling the outlet, "I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It has [changed the dynamic]," she continued. "It seems that way, anyway – even though I'm friends with both of them."

Leviss would not say whether Schwartz, 39, or Maloney, 35, put more pressure on the cast to pick sides, but noted, "Personally, I don't get that vibe, but Scheana [Shay] does, so you should ask her."

Tom Schwartz; Katie Maloney-Schwartz Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Lisa Vanderpump, who officiated the couple's wedding ceremony in August 2016, also spoke to the outlet about their split.

"There have been some tough moments," she said. "The thing with this cast is, they're very open emotionally. Maybe it's because they've kind of grown up with the cameras, you know? It's been 10 years. They're very relaxed about sharing their lives. I think that makes for fascinating television. It's people's journeys, and this is a journey a lot of people relate to as well."

Vanderpump, 61, said she'd "much rather" see Maloney and Schwartz stay together and added, "But who knows? Maybe the fat lady hasn't sung yet."

Raquel Leviss Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Maloney and Schwartz each announced their divorce on their Instagram profiles in March.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," Maloney began in her message.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," she said. "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support," Maloney concluded her announcement, which was accompanied by a carousel of photos of the couple.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Schwartz also addressed the divorce on his Instagram profile, writing, "Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–in canned Instagram caption. I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok."

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote in part, adding that "we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship" and that Maloney has "taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

RELATED VIDEO: VPR's Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Split After 12 Years Together: 'No Sides to Choose'

In May, Maloney opened up about her decision to end her marriage after 12 years on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

"The minute I made that choice the thing I was scared of the most became like a gift — became an opportunity for opportunity and I was no longer scared of it," she explained.

"It doesn't mean it was not sad, and not heartbreaking, because it 100 percent is," she added. "It was — it gutted me. But I think just leaning in and trusting your gut and listening to that because it's about, always about, the relationship with yourself and nurturing that."

Maloney also said she was not "trying to get a boyfriend" but is happy to mingle, adding, "I like going out, flirting, or like I've been on a date."