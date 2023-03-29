Raquel Leviss's Restraining Order Is Officially Dismissed as Scheana Shay's Attorney Says She's 'Vindicated'

Leviss did not attend the Wednesday court date as the restraining order against her Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay — which she previously signaled she'd be dropping — was officially dismissed

Dave Quinn
Published on March 29, 2023
Scheana Shay, Raquel Leviss
Photo: JC Olivera/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Raquel Leviss was a no-show in court Wednesday as her restraining order against Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay was officially dismissed, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Shay's attorney Neama Rahmani issued a statement to PEOPLE after the news was first reported by TMZ. Referencing Leviss by her legal birth name, the statement read, in part: "This isn't reality TV. This is the real world and Rachel's actions have real consequences. ... We are happy that Scheana is now vindicated."

Legal representatives for Leviss also issued a statement to PEOPLE: "Scheana and her attorney were notified from the reunion to emails that Raquel wasn't moving forward with the RO. The court was notified by Raquel's counsel that we were not attending and are not moving forward and we had filed the paperwork requested by the court clerk which is stamped received. Their attendance was to grandstand which was predictable...."

Leviss's restraining order against Shay, 37, came after Leviss, 28, alleged Shay punched her during an argument on March 2.

Shay consistently denied the accusations, and Leviss filed to drop the protective order last week, which PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

On Wednesday, Rahmani's statement asserted, "Scheana didn't punch Rachel. Rachel didn't get a black eye. Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion."

To this, Leviss's legal team shared in their statement: "At least [Rahmani] finally admits there was physicality involved and Raquel stands by her initial statement that Scheana punched her in the face supported by photos of her bruised eyebrow bone and slashed eyebrow. (Not the dark circles that Scheana is trying to deflect towards)."

The alleged incident occurred after Shay learned that Leviss had been having a months-long affair with their VPR costar Tom Sandoval. The news came as a major bombshell since Sandoval, 40, had been dating fellow costar Ariana Madix for nine years.

Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

The women — and Vanderpump Rules' network Bravo — recently had to navigate around the restraining order's limitations, which stipulated that they had to remain 100 yards apart from one another and could not engage each other either directly or through a mediator.

The order was still in place as the cast filmed the season 10 reunion on March 23, and Shay and Leviss ultimately were kept the two in different rooms and took turns filming with the other cast members.

A source with knowledge of the situation previously told PEOPLE that Leviss's legal team had worked with Shay's legal team prior to the VPR reunion to work out a mutually acceptable resolution, but that a settlement agreement was never met.

As one insider noted at the time: "Even if a settlement had been agreed, Shay would have been bound by the TRO until after the hearing date for a permanent RO."

Raquel Leviss 'Vanderpump Rules'
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

In her original filing, in addition to detailing her alleged injuried, Leviss claimed Shay is not showing remorse for her alleged actions.

Shay, who denied the allegations, did not feel any remorse was due. Rahmani issued this statement to PEOPLE on her behalf on March 9: "This entire case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her," Rahmani said. "Scheana never punched Rachel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

"Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward," the statement continued. "The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

