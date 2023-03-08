Raquel Leviss Provides Photo Evidence and Details Injuries from Alleged 'Attack' by 'VPR' Costar Scheana Shay

Raquel Leviss is sharing details of the alleged "attack" by her Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay in the wake of her affair fallout with Tom Sandoval.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE show the Los Angeles Superior Court granted Leviss's request for a temporary restraining order against Shay.

In the filing, Leviss, 28, claimed that she suffered injuries after the alleged altercation between her and Shay, 37, at around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday.

The Bravo star alleged that she was pushed against a brick wall, which caused an injury to the back of her head before Shay "punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye." She described having "[a] black eye and cut/scar to left eyebrow, blurred vision & swelling to left eye" following the attack.

Leviss claimed that Shay is not showing remorse for her actions after hearing from their mutual friends.

"Currently mutual friends and coworkers are telling me she doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend," she stated.

Leviss also included photos of her injuries in the court filing, which were shared by TMZ.

Additionally, she attached a screenshot of Shay's recent Instagram post, which contained a photo of her and Madix, and was captioned: "Always got your back! 👊🏼 #TeamAriana" Leviss emphasized the punch emoji in the filing by circling it twice.

A rep for Shay had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Leviss's legal action comes amid the fallout with her costars after it was revealed that she had an affair with Sandoval, 40. Shay was with Leviss when Sandoval's girlfriend of more than nine years, Ariana Madix, found out that he had been cheating on her.

Madix discovered Sandoval's infidelity after she found an intimate video and "inappropriate" messages between the two on his phone while he was performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, in Los Angeles on March 1.

Also that night, on the other side of the country, Leviss made an appearance with Shay on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she defended her decision to kiss fellow VPR star, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval's best friend and business partner.

After the taping, Leviss admitted to Shay the truth about her and Sandoval, a source told PEOPLE.

"Scheana was furious," the source said. "She and all the Vanderpump Rules costars have rallied around Ariana during this time. They can't believe Raquel would do something like that."

RELATED VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split as Cameras Pick Back Up for Bravo Show

In the wake of the discovery, Leviss sent a legal notice to her castmates, warning them not to share the recording of her intimate FaceTime session with Sandoval, which was the video that Madix discovered on his phone. Letters were also sent to Sandoval and Madix, respectively.

The video in question was "between Tom and Raquel. It had been screen-recorded by Tom. When Ariana found it on Tom's phone, she recorded it and sent [it] to herself," a source told PEOPLE.

In the legal notice viewed by PEOPLE, Leviss's attorneys claimed the video was recorded "illegally" and "without the permission" of the reality star. The letter addressed to Sandoval described him as the person who allegedly recorded it.

The reality star's lawyers ordered that anyone who has access to the recording delete it from their phones, the cloud or "any other manner or method in which the recording may exist."

The attorneys also demanded to be informed of "all people to whom you have forwarded this recording or who you may have allowed to view this recording." In Madix's letter, lawyers noted that while they "appreciate the distress that this may have caused you," it is illegal to re-record the footage and could expose her to "criminal and civil penalties."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the lawyers, the distribution of the video would be a violation of California law, which makes it illegal to disseminate nonconsensual pornography. "This would include forwarding the recording to another person, even if only to one other person," the lawyers noted.

The letter concluded with a warning to the VPR cast, stating, "This matter should be taken very seriously." At the conclusion of Sandoval's letter, the lawyer stated, "This is very serious. Your exposure is significant."