The reality star got candid about her feelings before the season 9 reunion special, in which she and James Kennedy call off their engagement

Raquel Leviss Says She's Feeling Anxiety Ahead of Vanderpump Rules Reunion: 'One of the Most Emotional Days'

Raquel Leviss is opening up about how she's feeling ahead of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airing Tuesday night.

The reality star, 27, shared a candid message to her followers on her Instagram Story on, revealing that she is feeling quite anxious before the season 9 reunion special debuts on Bravo.

"Don't you just love it when your therapist can't make your appointment and doesn't tell you she's not going to be there for two weeks in a row?" a makeup-free Leviss said, captioning the video, "BRB trying to survive this mental breakdown by myself."

Raquel Leviss Credit: Raquell Leviss/instagram

"Of course, my therapist doesn't know that today is not really one of the most anxiety-ridden days of my life, but it definitely is one of the most emotional days of my life, and I am on the verge of panic and rage," Leviss continued, adding, "Even though it doesn't look like I am, I am."

"But lucky enough for me, there is a codependency meeting happening at 1 p.m., so at least I have something before the reunion tonight," she added.

Raquel Leviss Credit: Raquell Leviss/instagram

Leviss also posted a photo of herself and costar Scheana Shay posing together at the reunion and wrote, "This pic put a smile on my face."

The TV personality later thanked everyone for "checking in" after her posts, saying that she was "feeling much, much better" and "needed a few minutes."

Leviss' candid confession ahead of the show's reunion comes shortly after her ex-fiancé James Kennedy was seen holding hands with a mystery woman while celebrating his 30th birthday in Las Vegas.

Kennedy and Leviss, who were together for five years, called off their engagement in December during the taping of the reunion, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The former couple confirmed their split in identical statements posted to their respective Instagram accounts.