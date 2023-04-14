Raquel Leviss Enters 'Voluntary Facility for Mental Health Counseling'

Raquel Leviss is seeking treatment for her mental health, PEOPLE has confirmed.

More than a month after news of her months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval became public, the 28-year-old has entered a program in Arizona — a plan she'd been considering for some time, according to her rep.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," the rep told PEOPLE. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Her rep confirms she is not there for "rehab" but rather a program focused on "mental health and trauma therapy."

In early March, viewers learned of the secret relationship between Leviss and Sandoval, 40, when the TomTom bar owner's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix ended.

Both Leviss and Sandoval apologized for their role in the scandal.

Leviss exclusively issued a statement to PEOPLE on March 8 that included an apology and a promise to focus on her well-being moving forward.

"I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she said. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.