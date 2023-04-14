Raquel Leviss Enters 'Voluntary Facility for Mental Health Counseling'

A rep for the Vanderpump Rules star confirms to PEOPLE that Leviss planned to enter the treatment center since before the show's reunion and that the program is not related to substance abuse issues

By
Published on April 14, 2023 12:37 PM
Raquel Leviss
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Raquel Leviss is seeking treatment for her mental health, PEOPLE has confirmed.

More than a month after news of her months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval became public, the 28-year-old has entered a program in Arizona — a plan she'd been considering for some time, according to her rep.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," the rep told PEOPLE. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Her rep confirms she is not there for "rehab" but rather a program focused on "mental health and trauma therapy."

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

In early March, viewers learned of the secret relationship between Leviss and Sandoval, 40, when the TomTom bar owner's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix ended.

Both Leviss and Sandoval apologized for their role in the scandal.

Leviss exclusively issued a statement to PEOPLE on March 8 that included an apology and a promise to focus on her well-being moving forward.

"I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she said. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

