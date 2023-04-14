Entertainment TV Raquel Leviss Enters 'Voluntary Facility for Mental Health Counseling' A rep for the Vanderpump Rules star confirms to PEOPLE that Leviss planned to enter the treatment center since before the show's reunion and that the program is not related to substance abuse issues By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 12:37 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Raquel Leviss is seeking treatment for her mental health, PEOPLE has confirmed. More than a month after news of her months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval became public, the 28-year-old has entered a program in Arizona — a plan she'd been considering for some time, according to her rep. "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," the rep told PEOPLE. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health." Her rep confirms she is not there for "rehab" but rather a program focused on "mental health and trauma therapy." Raquel Leviss Reveals Status of Tom Sandoval Relationship: 'I Care About Tom' but 'I Need Time to Heal' Vivien Killilea/Getty Images In early March, viewers learned of the secret relationship between Leviss and Sandoval, 40, when the TomTom bar owner's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix ended. Both Leviss and Sandoval apologized for their role in the scandal. Tom Sandoval 'Got My Ass Into Therapy Immediately' After First Time Cheating with Raquel Leviss Leviss exclusively issued a statement to PEOPLE on March 8 that included an apology and a promise to focus on her well-being moving forward. "I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she said. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal." Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.