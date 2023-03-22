Raquel Leviss Denies Threesome with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Says Tom Schwartz Kiss 'Wasn't a Cover-Up'

Raquel Leviss is speaking her truth after her months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval.

Amid rumors that the 28-year-old reality star's affair with Sandoval was born out of a threesome with his now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, Leviss denied the accusations, telling TMZ on Wednesday, "No, that's not true."

Leviss also claimed kissing Sandoval's best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz — who was previously married to their VPR costar Katie Maloney — was not "a cover-up" for the affair, as some have suggested.

"I genuinely had an interest in Tom Schwartz and there's a genuine curiosity there, so it wasn't a cover-up," she said.

Her statement echoed Schwartz's comments to TMZ earlier this month about whether he kissed Leviss to hide the affair between her and Sandoval. "No, that's not true. Unless I was a pawn in the game," he stated at the time.

During her brief chat with TMZ on Wednesday, Leviss also opened up about how the affair between her and Sandoval, 40, began.

"It started off as a friendship and turned into something more, but I'm sure we will go into all the details of that tomorrow at the reunion," she said, referring to the VPR season 10 reunion, which is scheduled to film on Thursday.

As for a potential future with Sandoval, Leviss admitted, "I don't know where [the] relationship is going to be. We're just trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends [and] hear everybody out."

"I know a lot of people are angry so I think just getting through these next few steps and seeing where it goes. We're not putting a label on anything," she added. "I know I have to take accountability for my actions so [I'm] completely prepared to do that."

In doing so, Leviss claimed she has personally called and texted Madix to apologize for her actions. The Bravo star also issued a public apology to Madix after the affair was exposed earlier this month.

"We talked on the phone and I apologized to her over text but she didn't receive it very well," she told the outlet.

When asked ​what Madix ​specifically ​​had to say back, Leviss replied, "I prefer not to say. But just know, it was not received well."

Leviss also said she has not spoken to any of her other VPR castmates, including Scheana Shay​, ​since news of ​the affair brok​e.

Shay was with Leviss when Madix found out that Sandoval had been cheating on her. She then allegedly attacked Leviss, who later filed a restraining order against her costar.

In the filing, Leviss claimed that she suffered injuries after the alleged altercation, in which Shay, 37, pushed her against a brick wall and "punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye." She described having "[a] black eye and cut/scar to left eyebrow, blurred vision & swelling to left eye" following the attack. She also included photos of her injuries in the court filing, which were shared by TMZ.

"Scheana knows what happened that night. I'm not going to go into too much but I do have a permanent scar on my eyebrow," Leviss explained.

Despite the restraining order, PEOPLE previously confirmed that Leviss and Shay are planning to appear at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion this week.

Leviss has also taken legal action to prevent the circulation of the intimate video she sent to Sandoval — which outed their relationship to Madix on March 1 — from making the rounds among the VPR cast.

The video in question was "a FaceTime call between Tom and Raquel. It had been screen-recorded by Tom. When Ariana found it on Tom's phone, she recorded it and sent [it] to herself," a source told PEOPLE.

Leviss sent a notice to her castmates, Sandoval and Madix, warning them not to share the recording. In the legal notice viewed by PEOPLE, Leviss' attorneys claimed the video was recorded "illegally" and "without the permission" of Leviss. The letter addressed to Sandoval named him as the person who allegedly recorded it.

The legal troubles are ongoing.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.