Tori Spelling's Brother Randy on Why He Left Hollywood: It Was 'Going To Kill Me'

Randy Spelling is getting real about the reason he left Hollywood.

The son of the late legendary producer Aaron Spelling recently opened up to Page Six about the pressure he felt to succeed in the entertainment industry "because my dad was such a legend."

Aaron produced huge TV hits including The Love Boat, Beverly Hills 90210 — on which Randy had a recurring role and his sister, Tori, starred — Charlie's Angels, and Dynasty.

"I think I took it as this self-imposed … I have to be something big and [I thought], 'Well, I guess bigness comes in the way of being famous or as an actor or producer,' so that's how I tried to find that," Randy, 42, said. "And then I realized I have to forge my own path because if I don't it's going to kill me."

So, after a number of television acting roles, Randy left Los Angeles and the entertainment industry behind. He moved to Oregon and became a life coach.

He said the decision to help others find their path in life came after his father's death when he entered rehab in 2006.

"I went to rehab and after I thought, 'Gosh, I have this second chance, who do I want to be? What makes me happy? What am I here for?' And all these existential questions that I really set out on a path to answer," he told Page Six.

A friend suggested life coaching, which led him to a 13-year career helping others.

"I've been on both sides of the coin from having everything to being very concerned, 'How I am going to make this happen for my family?' and I can tell you happiness doesn't come from money," he said.