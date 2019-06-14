Randall Park Explains Costar Constance Wu's Negative Reaction to Fresh Off the Boat Renewal

Image zoom Randall Park and Constance Wu Frank Micelotta/Twentieth Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Randall Park is clarifying his costar Constance Wu‘s negative comments about the renewal of their hit series, Fresh Off the Boat.

In a new interview on Variety‘s podcast The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin, Park, 45, addressed Wu’s tweets following news of the sixth season renewal, in which she said she was “so upset” that she was “literally crying.”

The next day, Wu walked back her comments by explaining that the show’s renewal meant she had to “give up another project that I was really passionate about.”

During the interview, Park explained that many people on the cast and crew of FOTB thought their fifth season, which concluded in April, would be their final season.

“I thought that last [season] would be our last one,” he explained. “Because literally the season finale was a bookend to the pilot. So, I think everyone kind of thought that and we weren’t sure if we’d keep going.”

“[Wu] certainly thought that,” Park added, laughing. “She was in for a surprise, and we all were. But it’s great. There’s a lot more stories to tell.”

The Always Be My Maybe star said that, similarly to Wu, he also had new projects in the works prior to the renewal, so he “for sure” understood the actress’ reaction.

“I was prepared for it to not get picked up, and I was excited by these other things I could do,” he explained. “But if it did get picked up I was also like, that’s all I ever wanted.”

Park continued, “All I ever wanted was a job and a regular job and to work with great people.”

Wu, 37, initially shocked fans back in May when she heard the news of the show pick up.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F—,” she tweeted.

And when a Twitter user congratulated Wu, writing, “Congrats on your renewal! Great news :),” the Crazy Rich Asians actress swiftly responded in a since-deleted tweet, “No it’s not.”

The next day, the actress clarified her comments in a lengthy message posted to Twitter.

“I love FOTB,” she began. “I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.“

Wu then wrote that FOTB is “a great show that I’m proud of and that I enjoy,” but that she was looking for “artistic challenge over comfort and ease.”

“I was disappointed in not being able to do that other project — because that other project would have challenged me as an artist — that other project would have been really hard and not easy or pleasant at all. Sometimes even my closest friends are baffled at how I could value artistic challenge/difficulties over success/happiness. But I do. I know it’s weird,” she explained.

The actress also admitted that she understood her previous comments following the renewal were “insensitive.”

“I do regret that and it wasn’t nice and I am sorry for that. I know it’s a huge privilege that I even HAVE options — options that FOTB has afforded me,” she wrote.

Wu then concluded her long message by saying: “People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts — that conflict is a part of being human. So I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same time be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job.”