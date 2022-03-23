Randall Emmett Opens Up About His Split from Ex-Fiancée Lala Kent: 'I've Made Mistakes'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out," Randall Emmett said of his broken engagement with his ex Lala Kent during a Genuinely GG podcast interview

Randall Emmett is taking accountability for his actions after his split from his ex-fiancée, Lala Kent.

The film producer, 50, opened up in an interview with his close friend, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, on her podcast Genuinely GG, which comes out Wednesday, according to Page Six.

While discussing his past relationship with the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, Emmett claimed that they had both committed faults.

"I've made mistakes, she's made mistakes, but I'm never going to bring that to light because that's just not right," he shared. "For me, I just don't feel it's appropriate."

"I can't tell her what to do," he added. "She's a strong woman, and I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out."

A rep for Kent did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Though Kent has yet to address Emmett's comments, a source tells PEOPLE of the star, "Lala is moving off on with her life. She's busy and not focused on what Randall is saying, and she's focused on herself and her projects."

Lala Kent Randall Emmett Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Last October, Kent and Emmett — who share one-year-old daughter Ocean — ended their engagement after being together for three years. Page Six was the first to report the news.

The former couple got engaged in 2018, but their 2020 wedding plans were delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Kent made new claims about the father of her child, alleging that Emmett dated a 23-year-old around the time they welcomed Ocean in March 2021.

She revealed the details of the alleged scandal in the comments section of a post shared on One Mom's Battle's Instagram feed. The post stated that Emmett received backlash "for treatment of Lala Kent" after he shared a snapshot of his daughters on Instagram.

"Let's talk about it. I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was," Kent commented. "He started a relationship with a 23 year old in march of 2021- the month I gave birth."

She added that Emmett and the other woman "'traveled' together while I was home with ocean, and working on my brand." (Emmett has not commented on the allegations and did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's most recent request for comment.)

On Monday, during her Amazon Live session, titled Balling on A Budget: Home Makeover with Lala Kent, the reality star said she's enjoying her new life in a new home after moving out of the old house that she previously shared with Emmett.

"It feels like my home because it is my home," she explained. "I got to start it from scratch. When it came to like, the pink color, and you know my furniture… it was all me. I didn't have to consult with anybody. I just kinda filled it with everything that I love."

Though she noted she has "one less bedroom" than her old place, Kent said she finds it easier to decorate the home.