Randall Emmett Leaving 'Vanderpump Rules' After Lala Kent Split, Says He 'Never Wanted to Be' on Show

Randall Emmett is keeping his professional distance from ex-fiancée Lala Kent.

The movie producer, 51, revealed he won't be returning for the upcoming 10th season of Vanderpump Rules after he and Kent, 32, broke off their three-year engagement last October.

While sharing the news in an interview with The Sun, Emmett also admitted he "never wanted to be on" the Bravo reality series in the first place.

"I respect the success of Vanderpump and I really wish all the people on that show [success]," Emmett said. "I'm friends still with some of them. I just think what they've created is amazing and I give them so much love and praise, but in my life, I'm focused on my children and focused on making films."

Kent previously told PEOPLE that season 10 will be "the year of burning bridges," adding that it's "hard to relive because it's our real life," but "I'm excited for people to see this season."

"It's going to be absolutely insane," Kent said in October. "And without giving away too much, I feel like with everything that happened, and cast members who have exited, we finally have our footing again."

News of Emmett and Kent's split was first announced in October 2021 after the producer was photographed out with two women in Nashville.

Five months later, Kent alleged on Instagram that Emmett had "started a relationship with a 23-year-old in March of 2021 — the month I gave birth" to their daughter Ocean Kent, 21 months.

That same month, Emmett claimed that they were both responsible for the split as he appeared on the Genuinely GG podcast.

"I've made mistakes, she's made mistakes, but I'm never going to bring that to light because that's just not right. For me, I just don't feel it's appropriate," he said. "I can't tell her what to do. She's a strong woman, and I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out."

Kent has since opened up about their co-parenting style, explaining that she prefers as little contact as possible.

"We parallel parent and I'm trying to move to zero contact. We'll see how that goes," she said on Watch What Happens Live in April.

The Out of Death actress has since begun dating again, revealing on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live in October that she "might be in love with someone."