Several stars from the Bravo franchise shared photos on Instagram over the weekend boarding a plane to begin filming

Ramona Singer, Teresa Giudice, More Real Housewives Stars Confirmed to Appear in All-Stars Spinoff

The upcoming Real Housewives crossover reality series will be an all-star affair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Over the weekend, several stars of the hit Bravo franchise shared photos on Instagram boarding airplanes around the same time, hinting that production on the upcoming show is underway.

"Off we go! ✈️🥂😉," Real Housewives of New York City's Singer, 64, wrote Saturday alongside a photo of herself smiling aboard a jet. The next day, she shared a snap of herself happily boarding another plane, writing, "Heading to paradise! 🌴🍹☀️."

Her RHONY costar de Lesseps, 55, also shared airplane photos over the weekend, writing on Sunday, "Ready for take off? ✈️."

Additionally, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gorga, 42, posed while stepping up into a jet, writing, "Nothing represents Jersey like 🐆," then on Sunday writing, "You Ready?!" at an airport.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

A source told PEOPLE in February that a Real Housewives mashup show was in development at Peacock, NCBUniversal's streaming platform. The network previously teased the untitled project as one of its upcoming originals.