Ramona Singer Says She's 'Speechless' over Dorinda Medley's RHONY Exit: 'We Only Wish Her the Best'

Singer, 63, said she was in "shock" after Medley's announcement earlier this week that she's exiting the franchise after five seasons.

"We're going to be sad to miss her," she told ExtraTV. "I was in shock and I think the whole world was in shock. Where would we be without Dorinda?"

Though she didn't share details of their conversation, Singer said she reached out to Medley about the news.

"Of course," she said. "We only wish her the best. I'm speechless about it."

As for the reasons behind Medley's departure, Singer said that while she doesn't know the details, she also doesn't believe the rumors that her castmate was fired.

"I don't believe that," she said. "I don't know. It was a Bravo decision between Bravo and Dorinda, whatever that decision was and I'm not privy to that, but Dorinda was great for the show."

And when it comes to her own future with the show, Singer confirmed that she has no plans to leave.

"I'm here as long as I have fun and as long as Bravo wants me," she said. "If I'm invited back, I'll be excited to do it. If not, life goes on without Bravo. Who knows?"

Medley, who joined the hit franchise during season 7, announced her departure on social media Tuesday.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." she wrote. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

She continued: "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!"

A source told PEOPLE that Medley chose to leave the franchise.

"She was not fired — it was a mutual decision that was discussed and then ultimately made by both Dorinda and Bravo," the source said.