Ramona Singer Is 'Sad' That Carole Radziwill Is Leaving RHONY: 'It's Going to Be a Void'

Ramona Singer is going to miss Carole Radziwill.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, Singer, 61, addressed the news that Radziwill, 54, is leaving the Real Housewives of New York City.

“I don’t want to cry and ruin my makeup!” she said. “I’m sad because you know what, I love Carole. I think she’s really warm, special, down to earth, truthful, giving, kind, supportive of women, genuine, smart, fabulous.”

“I’m going to miss not being with her doing the next season,” she added. “It’s going to be a void. It’s going to be a void for me.”

Ramona Singer (left) and Carole Radziwill Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty (2)

Asked who she thinks should replace Radziwill, Singer said network executives at Bravo are “pretty perceptive.”

“They bring somebody on that some of the girls know,” she said. “I know I brought some girls to Bravo’s attention. My faith is in Bravo, so I’m sure whoever they pick will be great.”

Radziwill, an award-winning journalist and best-selling author who had been a Housewife since season 5, announced her departure from the show on Wednesday exclusively to PEOPLE.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” she said in a statement. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

“I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind,” she concluded. “I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

In RHONY‘s tenth season, airing now, Radziwill has had a pretty epic fallout with Bethenny Frankel, though she’s remained on good terms with Singer, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.