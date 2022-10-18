Ramona Singer Is Hesitant to Join 'RHONY' 's 'Loser 'Legacy' ' Spin-Off After Spotlight Made Her 'Unhinged'

"The people who they're going to bring back are people they didn't want to renew anyway," RHONY star Ramona Singer said of Bravo's planned Legacy spin-off

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 12:00 PM

Ramona Singer is conflicted about picking up the golden apple again.

In an exclusive sneak peek at More Sauce's Reality with the King podcast, The Real Housewives of New York City star, 65, admits she's unsure of her future on the show's Legacy spin-off, which will feature original cast members, as she admitted the show makes her "unhinged."

"I really don't know," Singer said of her potential return. "Number one, I don't know if I will be [invited]. And number one, I don't know if I want to do it again."

She explained to host Carlos King that she's "much calmer now" that she hasn't been on the show since season 13 ended last September.

Singer also doesn't "like being recognized" while out with friends or dates. "And guess what? The men I date don't like all the attention," she added, noting that 20 people would come up to her when she was out to lunch and now it's only one.

"So, I don't like all the attention. I really don't like the press," she continued. "The press stress me out with all of that stuff that was really, really very hurtful and made me really unhinged. I mean, unhinged."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/real-housewives-of-new-york-city/" data-inlink="true">THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY</a> Ramona Singer
Sophy Holland/Bravo

The Life on the Ramona Coaster author continued, "And I realize now I'm so much more relaxed. All my friends say I'm 50 percent more calmer. I still have that high energy, but I'm not as hard-ass, there's something more gentle. And you know, I'm actually able to date now in a better way."

The only RHONY star to appear on all 13 seasons of the show as a main cast member since it premiered in 2008, Singer doesn't seem to be a fan of Bravo's decision to reboot the show with a new cast.

The network also announced in March that a new show will feature some fan favorite stars from the New York franchise's past, with the working titles RHONY: Throwback and RHONY: Legacy.

RELATED VIDEO: Bravo Rebooting Real Housewives of New York City

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never," Singer said. "But I also feel like the Legacy, how can it be really good? The people who they're going to bring back are people they didn't want to renew anyway.

"So now, what are you gonna call it" she asked. "The Loser Show? The Loser Legacy?"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">Andy Cohen</a>, RHONY
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In addition to announcing the cast of the RHONY reboot at last weekend's BravoCon in New York City, Andy Cohen told PEOPLE what fans can expect from RHONY: Legacy.

"I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we're allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we're going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we've been following for however many years," he said.

"But we're also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called," Cohen added. "And so, I think it's the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans."

Related Articles
ew Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Andy Cohen Promises 'RHONY' : 'Legacy' Will Be the 'Best of All Possible Worlds for 'RHONY' Fans'
Luann de Lesseps attends the launch party for the book "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It" at Capitale on October 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ; Sonja Morgan attends the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at Spring Studios on June 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's 'RHONY' Spin-Off, 'Welcome to Crappie Lake', Will Premiere in 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Ubah Hassan attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Jenna Lyons attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Lizzy Savetsky attends Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits And Fleishigs Magazine Host A Spirited Night Of Cocktails on September 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Fleishigs Magazine)
'The' 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14's All-New Cast Announced: Meet the Ladies
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Andys Mystery Door Episode 19168 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Andy Cohen, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield
Everything to Know About 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock (13464627an) Jennifer Aydin BravoCon2022, Day 2, New York, USA - 15 Oct 2022; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13467797kv) Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga Andy's Legends Ball, Bravocon 2022, New York, USA - 14 Oct 2022
Jennifer Aydin Throws Drink During Verbal Spat with Melissa and Joe Gorga in Hotel Lobby: Sources
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18163 -- Pictured: Mary Cosby -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19154 -- Pictured: Whitney Rose -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Whitney Rose Says She Misses Mary M. Cosby on 'RHOSLC': 'She Brought a Lot'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
Vicki Gunvalson, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Responds to Vicki Gunvalson Calling Her the Most 'Overrated' Housewife
Vicki Gunvalson, Teresa Giudice
Vicki Gunvalson Says Teresa Giudice Is the Most Overrated Housewife: 'I Don't Get It'
BravoTV/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjwp1ZIDMDz/. Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson 'Hang Out' After Andy Cohen Offered to Play Matchmaker
Real Housewives of Dubai
'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Stars Tease a Season 2 Return at BravoCon 2022: 'We're All Ready'
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' 's Melissa Gorga Is 'Done' with Teresa Giudice: 'I Got off the Roller Coaster'
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3 Clip Shown at BravoCon Teases All the Drama
Leah McSweeney's Pink Cone Top at BravoCon. Michael Gioia /People
'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney Turns Heads in Hot Pink Metallic Cone Top at BravoCon 2022
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Dorinda Medley attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
'Real Housewives' ' Dorinda Medley Pays Tribute to Late Husband Richard on His Would-Be 71st Birthday
PEOPLE.comPEOPLE.com Jill Zarin Says a Potential Reunion with Dorinda Medley on RHONY: Legacy 'Could Be Very Ugly'
Jill Zarin Says a Potential Reunion with Dorinda Medley on 'RHONY: Legacy' 'Could Be Very Ugly'