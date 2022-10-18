Ramona Singer is conflicted about picking up the golden apple again.

In an exclusive sneak peek at More Sauce's Reality with the King podcast, The Real Housewives of New York City star, 65, admits she's unsure of her future on the show's Legacy spin-off, which will feature original cast members, as she admitted the show makes her "unhinged."

"I really don't know," Singer said of her potential return. "Number one, I don't know if I will be [invited]. And number one, I don't know if I want to do it again."

She explained to host Carlos King that she's "much calmer now" that she hasn't been on the show since season 13 ended last September.

Singer also doesn't "like being recognized" while out with friends or dates. "And guess what? The men I date don't like all the attention," she added, noting that 20 people would come up to her when she was out to lunch and now it's only one.

"So, I don't like all the attention. I really don't like the press," she continued. "The press stress me out with all of that stuff that was really, really very hurtful and made me really unhinged. I mean, unhinged."

Sophy Holland/Bravo

The Life on the Ramona Coaster author continued, "And I realize now I'm so much more relaxed. All my friends say I'm 50 percent more calmer. I still have that high energy, but I'm not as hard-ass, there's something more gentle. And you know, I'm actually able to date now in a better way."

The only RHONY star to appear on all 13 seasons of the show as a main cast member since it premiered in 2008, Singer doesn't seem to be a fan of Bravo's decision to reboot the show with a new cast.

The network also announced in March that a new show will feature some fan favorite stars from the New York franchise's past, with the working titles RHONY: Throwback and RHONY: Legacy.

"I've been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never," Singer said. "But I also feel like the Legacy, how can it be really good? The people who they're going to bring back are people they didn't want to renew anyway.

"So now, what are you gonna call it" she asked. "The Loser Show? The Loser Legacy?"

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In addition to announcing the cast of the RHONY reboot at last weekend's BravoCon in New York City, Andy Cohen told PEOPLE what fans can expect from RHONY: Legacy.

"I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we're allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we're going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we've been following for however many years," he said.

"But we're also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called," Cohen added. "And so, I think it's the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans."