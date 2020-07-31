"I only wish her well & want to help support her in the right way," Ramona Singer said of Leah McSweeney's mental health on Twitter

Ramona Singer "absolutely" regrets gossiping about Leah McSweeney's bipolar II disorder on The Real Housewives of New York City.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Singer, 63, expressed remorse for revealing McSweeney's mental health condition.

"Absolutely," Singer said when asked by Cohen, 52, if she regrets talking about McSweeney's personal life. "I actually feel that Leah, the fact that she was able to write this article showed so much courage and guts and I just wish her the best on her journey," Singer said, seemingly in reference to a 2016 Hypebae article that McSweeney wrote, addressing her diagnosis.

Singer further expressed her support for the Married to the Mob founder on Twitter, writing that it was "never" her "intention to shame Leah about her mental health issues."

"I understand it's her story to tell," Singer continued. "Takes a lot of courage & strength for her to go public in an article about her struggles, which I admire. I only wish her well & want to help support her in the right way."

As viewers recall, McSweeney found herself "repulsed" with Singer on Thursday night's episode of RHONY after learning that her costar had been spreading lies about the fashion designer's mental health.

Singer — who had already been upset with McSweeney for her behavior at her birthday party during a previous episode — told fellow Housewife Sonja Morgan that she heard McSweeney, 37, was bipolar and believed it to be the reason for her actions.

"I found out she's bipolar and she's on medication and I know people who are bipolar and you cannot mix alcohol with meds, it makes you act not responsible. It's actually very dangerous," Singer told Morgan, 56.

Singer explained during a confessional interview that she found out about McSweeney's diagnosis through a friend.

"They go, 'Ramona listen, this Leah girl, she writes a blog and on a blog she says she's bipolar,' " Singer said, adding that she felt the revelation was an aha moment.

"That explains it all!" Singer said on the episode.

Later in the episode, McSweeney revealed to Dorinda Medley that Morgan slipped up and told her what Singer had been saying about her mental health.

"Whatever, I don't care about the party. She's saying I showed my vagina to people, which is demeaning and it's a lie and whatever. But when you start talking about 'Leah has depression, she's on pills,' it's a line that you don't cross," McSweeney told Medley.

"Right before the trip to Mexico, Sonja called me and she let it slip out that Ramona was gossiping about me having bipolar disorder, which I find repulsive as f---," McSweeney said in a confessional interview.

"I was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder on my 30th birthday and really dedicated the last seven years of my life to getting it under control and to getting myself in a good place. I'm not even on medication, so for her to be talking about it in this way is despicable," McSweeney shared.

Image zoom Leah McSweeney at Ramona Singer's birthday party Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

"She's got to quit it," Medley said to McSweeney. "You are a wonderful girl. You know I've fallen in love with you. I feel we've gotten very close and I respect you so much — not only as a woman, but as a mother."

"The sum of who you are is how you treat other people ... and right now the way you're treating people is less than f------ zero," McSweeney said of Singer, adding, "Don't talk about my vagina and don't talk about my mental health."

Singer and McSweeney finally got a chance to talk out their issues at dinner after Morgan drunkenly belted out: "Leah never said anything to you."

Image zoom The Real Housewives of New York City Sophy Holland/Bravo

"I really don't have that much to say for once in my life except that I'm really disappointed that you would talk about my depression issues behind my back as a way to belittle me when I've actually overcome all of them," McSweeney told Singer.

"Maybe I'm trying to make an excuse for your behavior, how you hurt me," Singer said back.

"She's clearly trying to deflect the whole situation and gaslight me because I hurt her so badly but she can't seem to tell me how I hurt her," McSweeney said in a confessional interview.

After continued back and forth, Singer gave up, saying, "You know what, I don't know what I'm saying."